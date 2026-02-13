When Italian Excellence Meets Chengdu's New Year: A 'TL World' That Treasured Togetherness Debuts

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on the eve of the dual celebration of the Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day, Tonino Lamborghini Hotel Chengdu, the luxury lifestyle brand born from the visionary legacy of Mr. Tonino Lamborghini, officially unveiled itself in the heart of the city, adjacent to Tianfu Square. Coinciding with the global premiere of its brand manifesto film "Welcome to Our World," the hotel not only reveals its doors but also presents a complete experiential ecosystem named the "TL World," centered on "Treasured Togetherness" as a tribute to all who cherish refined living and profound connections during this festive season.

To honor its first distinguished guests, the hotel has officially launched a booking channel and is offering the exclusive "New Year Treasured Gathering" pre-sale packages starting February 12, 2026. It invites guests to celebrate the season with a gift of excellence, rewarding important relationships and creating moments worth cherishing.

A World of Excellence Born for "Treasured" Moments

"We believe true luxury is not for distant admiration, but for immersive, tangible, and shareable daily experiences," stated Mr. Jay Zou, General Manager of the hotel. "Marking our debut in this season of reunion and love is profoundly significant. Tonino Lamborghini Hotel Chengdu is born from tasteful living, designed for treasured togetherness. What we offer is not merely a place to stay, but an experiential ecosystem built around four pillars: Tasteful Living, Tailored Luxury, Timeless Legend, and Treasured Love. We aspire to be the warm harbor that safeguards important bonds and elevates the joy of gathering during the festivities."

The TL Keys: Unlocking an Immersive Luxury Experience

The hotel distills its philosophy into four keys to an exceptional experience, translating abstract ideals into tangible promises:

• Tasteful Living: Art in Every Moment – Weaving aesthetics into the fabric of daily life, from the aroma of a coffee to the touch of a curated object, making beauty a tangible sensory delight.

• Tailored Luxury: Bespoke as Standard – Transcending routine service with anticipatory insight, delivering uniquely tailored solutions for every gathering.

• Timeless Legend: Enduring in the Present – Crafting spaces with artisanal quality and avant-garde design that stand the test of time, transforming the present into lasting memories.

• Treasured Love: Cherished & Kept – Dedicated to safeguarding all forms of emotional bonds, making this the haven where important moments are honored, elevated, and eternally cherished.

New Year Treasured Gathering Offer: Limited Pre-Sale Packages

To mark this dual-festival debut, the hotel specially introduces four "New Year Treasured Gathering" pre-sale packages, serving as keys to the "TL World" and turning the above promises into bookable luxury:

1. "First TL Sojourn" New Year Special: Prepared for explorers, offering generous benefits to inaugurate the New Year in a 90㎡ luxury suite.

2. "TL Family Gathering" Two-Bedroom Suite Package: Designed for multi-generational families or close friends, providing spacious 130-150㎡ to accommodate laughter and festive joy.

3. "Flexible TL Escape" Suite Package: Ideal for guests seeking flexibility, featuring two nights usable separately for a free itinerary.

4. "Extended TL Stay" Privilege Package: For guests planning an in-depth festive stay, three consecutive nights allow for an immersive experience of "ToninoLamborghini" daily life.

All packages include breakfast for two, dining credits, and a special welcome amenity, with select packages featuring additional festive gifts. The pre-sale offers exceptional value, making it a perfect choice for gifting to oneself and loved ones.

The unveiling of Tonino Lamborghini Hotel Chengdu arrives at the most emotionally rich time of the year. It chooses to respond to the shared pursuit of a quality life and genuine connection with a "World of Excellence," inviting guests from February 12, 2026, to perceive its essence and transform the promise of "experiential luxury" and "Treasured Togetherness" into reality through limited-time pre-sales.

About Tonino Lamborghini hotels and resorts

Since 1981, Tonino Lamborghini brand has stood out for innovative design and exclusive luxury. With a product range spanning watches, eyewear, fashion accessories, hospitality, real estate, total living, luxury beverages, and electric golf carts, the brand embodies Italian elegance and sophistication.

For more information: www.lamborghini.it

Instagram: @ToninoLamborghiniGroup

Facebook: Tonino Lamborghini LinkedIn: Tonino Lamborghini

