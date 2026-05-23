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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 23: Tooth Wish - 24/7 Dental Hospital, India's first-ever 24/7 dental hospital, was grandly inaugurated on 22nd May 2026 at EAPL Sri Tirumala Hub 9, Khajaguda, Hyderabad. The state-of-the-art multi-specialty dental care center was launched by Founder & Chairman Dr. Sravanthi Ellasiri and Co-founder & Managing Director Dr. Ravi Shankar Rathod in the presence of doctors, guests, well-wishers, and members of the media.

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The launch marks a significant milestone in India's healthcare sector by introducing round-the-clock advanced dental services with a strong focus on healthy smiles, compassionate care, patient comfort, and modern dentistry under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sravanthi Ellasiri, Founder & Chairman, Tooth Wish - 24/7 Dental Hospital, said, "At Tooth Wish, we believe dentistry goes beyond treating teeth -- it is about caring for people with empathy, honesty, and warmth. Our vision is to create a place where patients feel comfortable, confident, and genuinely cared for. Through advanced technology, experienced specialists, and a patient-first approach, we aim to redefine the dental healthcare experience in India."

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Dr. Ravi Shankar Rathod, Co-founder & MD, Tooth Wish - 24/7 Dental Hospital, said, "Our goal is to blend modern dental science with a genuine human touch. Every smile has a story, and we are committed to making those smiles healthy, beautiful, and confident through world-class dental solutions available 24/7. Tooth Wish has been designed to become a trusted destination for comprehensive and compassionate dental care."

Designed with soothing interiors, advanced dental systems, digital diagnostic technology, and a calming ambiance, Tooth Wish Dental Hospital aims to deliver precision-driven treatments while ensuring maximum comfort and safety for patients. The hospital combines minimally invasive procedures with personalized treatment plans to provide high-quality dental care for all age groups.

As India's first 24/7 dental hospital, Tooth Wish is set to address the growing need for emergency dental care in Hyderabad and accessible dental care at any hour, ensuring patients receive immediate attention and expert treatment whenever required.

The hospital offers a comprehensive range of dental services and treatments, including regular dental check-ups and professional cleanings, preventive fluoride treatments, restorative treatments such as fillings, crowns, and dental implants Hyderabad, painless and careful tooth extractions, root canal therapies, cosmetic dentistry in Hyderabad.

Including teeth whitening, veneers, brightening and reshaping treatments, orthodontic solutions including braces and clear aligners, advanced gum care and periodontal treatments, full smile makeovers, minimally invasive laser treatments, specialized pediatric dentistry, family dental care, and complete oral rehabilitation solutions.

Tooth Wish Dental Hospital also provides online appointment facilities and patient-friendly consultation systems to ensure seamless and convenient access to dental healthcare services around the clock.

With over a decade of experience in dentistry and healthcare-driven entrepreneurship, the founders emphasized their commitment to building trust through kindness, expertise, transparency, and ethical treatment practices while delivering personalized dental solutions for every patient.

Patients can book dental appointments online through the official ToothWish website.

Visit ToothWish Dental Hospital for appointments and emergency dental care.

Located at 4th Floor, EAPL Sri Tirumala Hub 9, Above SBI Bank, Khajaguda, Hyderabad, Tooth Wish--24/7 Dental Hospital is now open to serve patients 24/7.

For Dental Appointments:

- Website: https://toothwish.com/

- Instagram: @24x7dentalhospital

Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/dd1RdGBSYffe8vG89

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