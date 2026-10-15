ToothLens Expands Across Plum, Loop, Pazcare, and Onsurity as Dental Emerges as a New Frontier in Employee Health Insurance

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15: A dental-benefits and insurtech company, ToothLens, based out of Chennai, has expanded its corporate dental offerings through live integrations with Care Insurance, Plum, Loop Health, Pazcare, and Onsurity, bringing cashless dental benefits to the employee-benefits ecosystem. Through this partnership, their corporate clients can make structured dental coverage available to their employees alongside existing group-health benefits. ToothLens has now entered a potential distribution network of approximately 10,000+ employers and 2+ million covered lives. This inclusion marks a significant shift in how dental care is delivered, moving it from an almost entirely out-of-pocket employee expense into the corporate health-benefits ecosystem, as employers broaden coverage beyond just hospitalisation.

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Unlike a conventional dental discount programme, ToothLens offers more than just consultation and X-rays to include curative procedures such as fillings, root canals, extractions and tooth replacement options. Employers can either fund the benefit directly or offer it as a voluntary employee-paid plan. Every enrolled member also gets access to SmartCheck AI, ToothLens’ photo-based oral-screening and triage technology, before visiting a clinic.

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Corporate health insurance in India has traditionally been built around hospitalisation and high-cost medical events, while routine dental expenses have largely remained outside the scope of standard group-health policies. ToothLens estimates that approximately 27.51 crore Indians are covered through employer-linked group-health programmes, while dental care continues to remain largely excluded from such coverage. For employers, this creates an unusual benefits gap: employees may rarely need to use hospitalisation insurance, but dental expenses can arise much more frequently.

Dr. Manoj Rajan, Co-founder and CEO, ToothLens, said: “Employee health benefits in India have evolved significantly, but dental care has remained a blind spot despite being one of the most frequently encountered healthcare needs. The next phase of employee benefits will be about moving beyond episodic hospitalisation cover to benefits that employees can engage with more regularly and proactively. Dental is a natural part of that shift. Our role at ToothLens is to build the clinical and technology infrastructure that allows employers to offer dental care in a structured, cashless and measurable way, at scale.”

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ToothLens has built the benefit on its own technology stack. Its SmartCheck AI platform allows members to complete an initial oral-health screening using photographs taken on a smartphone, helping with clinical intake and triage. Its OlivePro platform manages treatment-plan review, pre-authorisation, adjudication and claims. ToothLens also integrates with benefits platforms through APIs covering member onboarding, eligibility and claims status, allowing employees to access dental benefits within the partner platform they already use. This digital layer is intended to move corporate dental benefits beyond the traditional model of providing employees with a clinic directory and negotiated discounts.

A partner spokesperson said: “When we speak to employers about benefits, dental is often one of the areas employees ask about but that employers have struggled to accommodate within their existing programmes. What makes this different is that it turns that request into something employers can actually implement and employees can use, rather than another benefit that sits outside the core health plan.”

According to ToothLens’ conversations with employers and benefits partners, three factors are accelerating interest in dental benefits: the high level of employee out-of-pocket spending on dental treatment; the ability of employees to use dental benefits more frequently than hospitalisation cover; and growing employer interest in differentiated health and wellness benefits.

ToothLens currently operates across 100+ cities through a network of 2000+ empanelled clinics, with plans to further expand its footprint to 150+ cities. Since going live across employee-benefits platforms, the company has onboarded 40+ employer groups in the past 5 months, with an activation rate of 66% and utilization rate of 24%.

The emergence of dental coverage within corporate health plans raises a larger question for India’s employee benefits industry: should the value of health insurance be measured only by the financial protection it provides during major medical events, or also by the everyday healthcare it makes accessible? For employers and benefits providers, answering that question could reshape how health benefits are designed, delivered and evaluated.

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