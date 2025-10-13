Top 10 Best Websites to Buy Puppies in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: So, you're thinking about bringing home a cute little puppy, right? It's one of the best feelings ever -- full of love, fun, and a little bit of chaos too. But finding a genuine website to buy a puppy in India can be tricky. There are so many options online, and honestly, not all of them can be trusted like how do you know which ones are genuine and ethical?

To make your search easier, we've rounded up some of the most trusted puppy-selling sites in India, loved by pet parents for their transparency, breed quality, and after-sale support and they won't ghost you after you pay.

1. DoggyWala - Reliable Puppies from Verified Breeders

doggywala.com

DoggyWala is one of India's most trusted and experienced dog breeding platforms, carrying over ten years of legacy in ethical and responsible breeding. The company is KCI-registered and offers only KCI-certified puppies, ensuring every pet is healthy, purebred, and well-cared for. With breeding farms in cities like Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai, DoggyWala even allows customers to visit and see how the dogs are raised in safe and caring environments.

The team at DoggyWala includes trained breeders and canine experts who help pet lovers choose the right breed for their home and lifestyle. They also guide new owners with useful advice on feeding, vaccination, grooming, and training. The website provides detailed information about various breeds available in India, along with updated prices and photos.

From Beagles and Shih Tzus to Labradors and Huskies, DoggyWala offers a wide range of popular breeds. If you're looking for a transparent, trustworthy, and supportive place to bring home your new furry friend, DoggyWala is definitely a great choice

2. Premium Pet House - Healthy, Purebred Puppies Across India

premiumpethouse.com

Premium Pet House is one of the most trusted and ethical dog breeders in India, known for its high breeding standards and care for pets. Based in Pune, the KCI-registered breeder has farms in multiple cities including Mumbai, Kolhapur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Goa. The team consists of experienced dog lovers who ensure every puppy is raised in a healthy and loving environment. They offer a wide range of purebred puppies like Golden Retrievers, Labradors, Pomeranians, German Shepherds, and Pugs, along with kittens such as Persian, Bengal, and Ragdoll. Premium Pet House also provides doorstep delivery across India after sharing recent pictures and videos of the pets with buyers, ensuring full transparency.

3. Premium Pet Palace - For Premium Breeds & Great Support

premiumpetpalace.com

Premium Pet Palace offers a blend of indigenous, popular, and exotic dog breeds, all bred ethically. Its official website showcases various breeds you can choose from. The team provides personalized support to their customers from the moment they get on their website. You can request photos and videos of any kitten or puppy you like, and you will have them in no time.

They also guide new pet owners with tips on puppy care, feeding, and basic training. Their main focus is to help every puppy find a caring and responsible home.

4. Book Your Puppy

https://bookyourpuppy.com/

Book Your Puppy is a popular website where you can find many breeds of healthy and well-cared-for puppies. They work with verified breeders and share full details like age, vaccination status, and feeding information for every puppy. The process is easy, and their team helps you choose the right puppy for your family. It's a good option if you're looking for a simple and safe way to bring home a pet. Without compromising on matters like safety and health, the breeders make secure puppy deliveries across the country.

5. Saee Kennel

https://saeekennel.com/

Saee Kennel is known for its high-quality purebred puppies and responsible breeding practices. They raise their dogs in a clean and caring environment and make sure every pup is healthy before going to its new home. You can find many breeds here, including Labradors, Beagles, and Pugs. Their team also guides new owners on how to take care of their puppy in the early months. The facility has different kennels for different breeds to keep them safe. The team at Saee Kennel offers clean (mineral) water, fun toys, and constant companionship to every pet staying with them.

6. Shubh Kennel

https://shubhkennel.com/

Shubh Kennel offers a wide range of purebred puppies and focuses on healthy breeding. The puppies are vaccinated, well-socialized, and ready to adapt to new homes. They're very particular about breed quality and customer satisfaction. The team is also quite supportive and helps buyers with all the basic care and training tips after purchase.

The official website helps you select the breed you need, the state you belong to, and the city you live in. It will show you the puppies available in your area, along with pictures and prices. If a puppy tugs at your heartstrings, you can immediately buy it online.

7. PuppyWala

https://puppywala.in/

PuppyWala makes buying a puppy simple and trustworthy. If you're looking for budget-friendly puppy options without compromising on quality, PuppyWala is worth exploring. They list both pure and mixed-breed puppies with full information about each puppy, including photos, age, and vaccination records.Their team also helps arrange safe transportation if you're located in a different city.

8.Premium Doggies

https://premiumdoggies.com/

Premium Doggies is a reliable place to find top-quality puppies raised with proper care. They're known for their clean breeding standards and healthy pups. The team ensures each puppy is vaccinated and checked by a vet before delivery. The most popular and ethically-bred puppies at Premium Doggies include German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Lhasa Apsos, Shih Tzus, Toy Pomeranians, Labrador Retrievers, and Pugs.

They also help buyers with breed guidance and home care tips, which makes the overall experience easy and comfortable.

9. Book My Puppy

https://bookmypuppy.com/

Book My Puppy is a user-friendly site where you can find different dog breeds from trusted breeders across India. They focus on providing healthy, well-raised puppies that are ready to join loving families. Book My Puppy gives you contacts of trusted vets, pet stores, grooming professionals, and much more with the click of a button. If you are already a pet parent, it helps you find the right mating partner for your furry friend, too.

The site also gives clear information about each breed's nature, diet, and care. It's a great choice for anyone buying a puppy for the first time.

10. Best For Pets

https://bestforpets.in/

Best For Pets is not just about buying puppies -- it's about connecting pet lovers with healthy and happy animals. The platform lists genuine breeders and offers a range of popular dog breeds. With their honest listings and focus on pet welfare, Best For Pets is a dependable place to find your new furry friend. Along with buying a furry friend, you can visit Best For Pets for training, grooming, and feeding tips.

Final Thoughts: Choose Love, Not Just Looks

Buying a puppy isn't just about picking the cutest option you see online. Before you buy a puppy online, always make sure you're purchasing from ethical breeders. Always ask for vaccination records, health details, and, if possible, meet the puppy's parents. Remember, a puppy is not just something you buy--it's a living soul that needs your time, love, and attention every single day. Bringing home a puppy means adding a new family member who will depend on you for everything.

When you get your puppy from a trusted source, you're not only bringing home a pet but also a loyal friend who will love you endlessly and fill your days with joy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)