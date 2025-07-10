Top 10 Crypto Mining Companies in 2025

July 10, 2025: The global crypto mining industry continues to evolve, driven by rapid innovation, decentralized access, and a rising demand for sustainable blockchain infrastructure. As of mid-2025, the top 10 Bitcoin mining companies by operational scale and market impact have been identified globally.

1.Marathon Digital Holdings (USA) Marathon remains the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner with a market cap surpassing $6.2 billion and over 58 EH/s hash rate. Its U.S.-based operations in Texas, Nebraska, and South Dakota position it as a central force in institutional-scale crypto mining.

2.MineCryptos (Global) MineCryptos has revolutionized the industry with a fully decentralized, node-based mining model. By allowing users to purchase virtual mining nodes, it distributes 67% of real-time profits directly to node holders while maintaining 100% transparency via blockchain-based monthly payouts.

MineCryptos empowers individuals worldwide to participate in mining-no hardware or technical setup required.

3.Core Scientific (USA) Operating across several U.S. states, Core Scientific is one of the most versatile mining providers, offering both large-scale Bitcoin mining and enterprise-level hosting solutions. With over 19 EH/s hash power and diversification into AI and high-performance computing (HPC), it remains a foundational player in digital infrastructure.

4.Riot Platforms (USA) With massive sites like Whinstone in Texas, Riot holds over 33 EH/s realized hash rate. Known for its renewable energy strategy and rapid expansion, Riot continues to dominate clean energy crypto mining in North America.

5.Iris Energy (Australia/USA) Iris Energy is an eco-conscious Bitcoin miner powering all its data centers with 100% renewable energy. Its ﬂagship “Black Pearl” site and ongoing 1.7 GW expansion plans highlight its commitment to sustainable blockchain operations.

6.CleanSpark (USA) CleanSpark operates over 50 EH/s in installed capacity and has made significant progress toward low-carbon mining. With a recent pivot into AI data centers, it is quickly becoming a hybrid mining-infrastructure leader.

7.Phoenix Group (UAE/Global) Headquartered in the UAE, Phoenix Group manages over 725 MW of mining infrastructure across MENA, North America, and Europe. Recently listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, it is emerging as a Middle Eastern powerhouse in crypto mining.

8.TeraWulf (USA) With operations in New York and Pennsylvania, TeraWulf’s installed capacity exceeds 8 EH/s. It offers low-cost, environmentally responsible mining, and continues to invest in expanding its site efficiencies.

9.Cipher Mining (USA) Cipher operates multiple Texas-based industrial sites optimized for institutional-grade mining. Backed by robust partnerships, it focuses on cost-effective scaling and long-term profitability in the U.S. mining landscape.

10.Bitdeer Technologies (Global) A spin-off of Bitmain, Bitdeer runs advanced facilities across the U.S., Norway, and Bhutan. It offers a blend of self-mining, hosting, and cloud-based solutions, and is actively integrating AI infrastructure into its mining ecosystem.

Conclusion These top 10 firms represent the evolving face of crypto mining—where scale, sustainability, decentralization, and innovation converge.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)