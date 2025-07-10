DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Business / Top 10 Crypto Mining Companies in 2025

Top 10 Crypto Mining Companies in 2025

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 12:52 PM Jul 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

July 10, 2025: The global crypto mining industry continues to evolve, driven by rapid innovation, decentralized access, and a rising demand for sustainable blockchain infrastructure. As of mid-2025, the top 10 Bitcoin mining companies by operational scale and market impact have been identified globally.

Advertisement

1.Marathon Digital Holdings (USA) Marathon remains the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner with a market cap surpassing $6.2 billion and over 58 EH/s hash rate. Its U.S.-based operations in Texas, Nebraska, and South Dakota position it as a central force in institutional-scale crypto mining.

2.MineCryptos (Global) MineCryptos has revolutionized the industry with a fully decentralized, node-based mining model. By allowing users to purchase virtual mining nodes, it distributes 67% of real-time profits directly to node holders while maintaining 100% transparency via blockchain-based monthly payouts.

Advertisement

MineCryptos empowers individuals worldwide to participate in mining-no hardware or technical setup required.

3.Core Scientific (USA) Operating across several U.S. states, Core Scientific is one of the most versatile mining providers, offering both large-scale Bitcoin mining and enterprise-level hosting solutions. With over 19 EH/s hash power and diversification into AI and high-performance computing (HPC), it remains a foundational player in digital infrastructure.

Advertisement

4.Riot Platforms (USA) With massive sites like Whinstone in Texas, Riot holds over 33 EH/s realized hash rate. Known for its renewable energy strategy and rapid expansion, Riot continues to dominate clean energy crypto mining in North America.

5.Iris Energy (Australia/USA) Iris Energy is an eco-conscious Bitcoin miner powering all its data centers with 100% renewable energy. Its ﬂagship “Black Pearl” site and ongoing 1.7 GW expansion plans highlight its commitment to sustainable blockchain operations.

6.CleanSpark (USA) CleanSpark operates over 50 EH/s in installed capacity and has made significant progress toward low-carbon mining. With a recent pivot into AI data centers, it is quickly becoming a hybrid mining-infrastructure leader.

7.Phoenix Group (UAE/Global) Headquartered in the UAE, Phoenix Group manages over 725 MW of mining infrastructure across MENA, North America, and Europe. Recently listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, it is emerging as a Middle Eastern powerhouse in crypto mining.

8.TeraWulf (USA) With operations in New York and Pennsylvania, TeraWulf’s installed capacity exceeds 8 EH/s. It offers low-cost, environmentally responsible mining, and continues to invest in expanding its site efficiencies.

9.Cipher Mining (USA) Cipher operates multiple Texas-based industrial sites optimized for institutional-grade mining. Backed by robust partnerships, it focuses on cost-effective scaling and long-term profitability in the U.S. mining landscape.

10.Bitdeer Technologies (Global) A spin-off of Bitmain, Bitdeer runs advanced facilities across the U.S., Norway, and Bhutan. It offers a blend of self-mining, hosting, and cloud-based solutions, and is actively integrating AI infrastructure into its mining ecosystem.

Conclusion These top 10 firms represent the evolving face of crypto mining—where scale, sustainability, decentralization, and innovation converge.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts