Top 10 Exceptional Authors Whose Works Deserve to Be Read

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 23: Books have the remarkable ability to open new worlds, awaken forgotten emotions, and offer perspectives that can change the way we see ourselves and the world around us. Every story carries its own atmosphere, its own questions, and its own way of making us pause, reflect, and feel. Through fiction, poetry, memoir, and thought-provoking narratives, books allow us to experience lives, cultures, relationships, and journeys that may be very different from our own.

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The ten works featured here bring together a diverse collection of voices, ideas, and storytelling styles. They explore universal themes such as love, identity, memory, spirituality, courage, personal growth, belonging, loss, and the complexities of human relationships.

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1. The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri

Jhumpa Lahiri is an acclaimed author whose writing explores identity, migration, belonging, memory, and the complexities of human relationships. Born in London to Bengali parents and raised in the United States, Lahiri brings a unique cross-cultural perspective to her literary work. Her celebrated books, including Interpreter of Maladies, The Namesake, Unaccustomed Earth, and Whereabouts, have earned international recognition for their emotional depth and elegant storytelling. A recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, Lahiri is known for her precise prose and deeply human characters. Her work continues to resonate with readers across cultures, languages, and generations, establishing her as an influential contemporary literary voice.

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2. When Science Meets the Soul: A Doctor’s Quest for Deeper Healing by Dr. Vipul Mankad

This book explores the profound question, “Who am I?” through the intersection of science, philosophy, and spirituality. Drawing from his extensive medical career and lifelong search for truth, Dr. Mankad examines how genetics, culture, upbringing, and social identities shape our body, mind, beliefs, and behaviour. The book encourages readers to look beyond external labels and discover the deeper consciousness within, while offering practical self-assessment tools and time-tested approaches to maintaining mental balance and living a Good Life. A physician, biomedical scientist, former professor, and pediatric department chair, Dr. Mankad brings decades of experience to this thought-provoking work. Globally available, the book has also received five-star ratings from readers on Amazon.

3. Masters of the Sky: Suryakiran Aerobatic Team by Aakash Banga

This book takes readers into the extraordinary world of the Indian Air Force’s premier squadron, where courage, trust, and brotherhood come together at breathtaking speeds. Through an intensely engaging narrative, the book explores what it takes to become part of an elite team where even the smallest margin of error carries catastrophic consequences. Going beyond spectacular aerial manoeuvres, Aakash delves into the skill, precision, and resilience that define these exceptional aviators, capturing the mindset, sacrifices, and deep human emotions behind the uniform. Inspired by his lifelong connection with military aviation and the Suryakirans, the author presents an authentic tribute to this legendary team and the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force. The book also offers valuable insights into leadership, human behaviour, and high-performance teams, making it an inspiring read far beyond aviation enthusiasts.

4. Char Akshar – Naman Mein Ankhen Nam by Capt. Manindra Nath Jha

This poetic tribute offers a deeply moving portrayal of the brave soldiers of India, immortal martyrs, and the families who carry the enduring legacy of their sacrifice. Through evocative verses, the book beautifully portrays the courage, discipline, patriotism, and unwavering sense of duty that define the lives of those who serve the nation. It also brings to light the silent strength, pride, and profound grief of families who continue to live with the memories of their loved ones. Capt. Jha, a former Army officer and sensitive Hindi poet, has previously touched readers through his poetry collection Char Akshar – Bas Yun Hi. With his latest work, he continues his literary journey, transforming patriotism, human emotions, and sacrifice into a powerful tribute to the nation’s heroes.

5. Lautaaun Ya Laut Aaun by Devendra Pant

This poetry collection offers a sensitive exploration of love, memories, relationships, separation, and the emotional conflicts of the human heart. Lautaaun Ya Laut Aaun reflects on whether what has been left behind can truly be recovered or can only return through memories and emotions. Written in simple, fluent, and heartfelt language, the poems capture nostalgia, tenderness, longing, and the complexities of life. Born in Kolkata, Devendra Pant pursued postgraduate education and served in government service before dedicating himself to literature. Writing in both Hindi and Bengali, he brings rich human experiences and social observations to this intimate literary journey.

6. Fireheart by Sanandita Chatterjee

Sanandita Chatterjee, writing under the pen name Swan, is an author and poet whose work explores love, longing, heartbreak, vulnerability, and self-discovery. Her debut poetry collection, Fireheart, captures the intensity of emotion through evocative verses. The collection moves through desire, grief, turmoil, healing, and hope, reflecting resilience after heartbreak. With an introspective voice, Swan transforms personal experiences and fleeting moments into reflections on identity, love, and the human condition, inviting readers to discover their emotions within her words.

7. Silenced Stories, Resilient Voices by Dr. Ayushi Chirag Arora

This literary journey belongs to Dr. Ayushi Chirag Arora, also known as Dr. Ayushi Khera, a scholar, poet, literary critic, and educator whose work explores literature, trauma, memory, mysticism, and ethical inquiry. Holding a Doctorate in English Literature, she has authored acclaimed books and poetry collections, including Silenced Stories, Resilient Voices, The Emphatic Melodies of Life, and Verses From The Womb of Silence. Her writings engage deeply with Partition, survivor narratives, silence, resilience, spirituality, and womanhood. Honoured with numerous national and international literary awards, Dr. Arora brings together scholarship and creativity, viewing literature as an enduring act of remembrance, resistance, healing, and witnessing.

8. Shaadi, Secrets, & Second Chances by Rheaa Noor

Indian author Rheaa Noor brings together romance, mystery, humour and the supernatural in her latest novel, Shaadi, Secrets, & Second Chances. Set between a contemporary Indian wedding at Chandrakothi Mahal and a love story from a century ago, the book explores love, identity, courage and second chances. As Tara uncovers strange occurrences and hidden secrets within the palace, the past begins to echo into the present. With a poignant queer love story at its heart, the novel celebrates the courage to choose love despite societal expectations and the passage of time. Rheaa Noor is also the founder of Rheaa Inkcraft Pvt. Ltd.

9. Finding Roohi by Shriram Iyer

This book is a romantic suspense novel that blends love, longing, mystery, and emotional turmoil. The story follows Sushant, a determined man who travels across cities in search of Roohi, the woman he deeply loves. Along the way, he uncovers secrets and disturbing truths that challenge everything he believes about their relationship. Mysterious and emotionally guarded, Roohi carries secrets of her own. Through unexpected twists, danger, and heartbreak, the novel explores whether love can survive separation, betrayal, and fate. Shriram Iyer’s storytelling brings together emotional depth and suspense, keeping readers engaged until the very end.

10. A String of Pearls by Swapna Das

Swapna Das is a passionate writer, amateur photographer, and advocate of creative and performing arts. Working in local government, she supports children and families through her professional role while pursuing writing as a long-standing creative passion. Her deep curiosity about people, traditions, and cultural expressions has inspired her to explore diverse perspectives through her creative work. She is also a keen supporter of charitable initiatives and actively contributes to fundraising for worthy causes. As a founder member of Swapnabesh UK, a non-profit creative platform, Swapna is committed to promoting artistic and cultural expression. Her work reflects her appreciation for creativity, community, and the richness of different cultures. Outside her creative pursuits, she enjoys classic British comedy, with a particular fondness for the unforgettable misadventures of Del Boy.

Together, these authors highlight the richness of contemporary writing. Their works inspire readers to reflect, feel, and see life from new perspectives, making each book a meaningful literary journey.

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