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New Delhi [India], August 25: India's life insurance industry has entered FY 2026-27 with numbers that would have seemed improbable a decade ago. New business premiums touched ₹4.60 lakh crore in FY26, growing 16% over the previous year according to IRDAI data, and since 22 September 2025 individual life insurance premiums carry no GST at all. For the 27 licensed insurers competing in this market, and for households deciding which of them to trust, the disclosures published under the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) norms now offer an unusually clear basis for comparison. This guide ranks the top 10 using those disclosures, with insurers from Life Insurance Corporation to Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI) assessed on the same four tests.

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How We Ranked Them

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Four metrics matter more than advertising budgets. Claim settlement ratio, the percentage of individual death claims actually paid, drawn from insurer Form L-40 public disclosures for FY 2025-26. Solvency ratio, where IRDAI mandates a minimum of 1.5. Complaints per 10,000 claims, the most honest indicator of post-sale behaviour. And scale, measured by new business premium and assets under management.

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What the Numbers Say

LIC remains the giant. Its ₹2.60 lakh crore of new business premium in FY26, up from ₹2.30 lakh crore a year earlier, keeps its industry share near 57%, and its agent network reaches districts no private insurer covers. Where it trails is the individual claim ratio, at 97.55% per the latest disclosures, and online term pricing.

Axis Max Life and HDFC Life lead the claims table at 99.78% and 99.72% respectively, with ICICI Prudential close behind. SBI Life pairs the largest private-sector premium base, growing 19.6% in FY26, with the reach of State Bank's branch network.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance holds sixth place with a profile the raw ranking undersells. The company, a 51:49 joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and Canada's Sun Life Financial, settled 98.86%* of individual claims in FY 2025-26, and its complaint incidence sits among the lowest in the industry per IRDAI's grievance disclosures. Its assets under management crossed the ₹1 lakh crore mark, it operates a network of over 430 branches with 21 lakh plus active customers, and its shelf runs the full width of the market, from the ABSLI DigiShield term plan through guaranteed savings, ULIPs, annuities and child plans. For buyers weighting service consistency alongside headline ratios, that combination explains why ABSLI keeps appearing on shortlists.

Tata AIA, Bajaj Allianz, Kotak Life and PNB MetLife complete the ten, each with a defined niche: ultra-long cover terms, aggressive term pricing, instant issuance and wellness benefits respectively.

How to Choose From the List

Industry advisors offer consistent guidance. Compare claim settlement over five years rather than one flattering year; every insurer with a cited figure above clears 97%. Check complaints per 10,000 policies on IRDAI's portal, where lower is better. Confirm solvency above the 1.5 regulatory floor. Match the product to the goal, term for protection, ULIPs for wealth, annuities for retirement. And size the cover at 10 to 20 times annual income, because an underfunded policy from the best insurer still fails the family it was bought for.

With zero GST on premiums, record claim ratios and 27 insurers competing for every proposal, FY 2026-27 is a buyer's market. The data to choose well is public. The ranking above is where to start reading it.

Sources: IRDAI new business premium data for FY26, insurer Form L-40 public disclosures for FY 2025-26, company annual reports and press releases. *Individual death claim settlement ratio for FY 2025-26, as published by ABSLI.

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