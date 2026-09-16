VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 16: Men’s ethnic wear in India is no longer confined to the predictable language of weddings, festivals and ceremonial dressing. In 2026, the category is becoming more expressive, more fashion-conscious and far more individualistic. The modern Indian man is looking for clothing that does more than honour tradition, he wants it to communicate personality, confidence and a distinct sense of style.

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From heritage-led craftsmanship to dramatic contemporary silhouettes, the country’s leading ethnic wear brands are approaching Indian dressing from remarkably different perspectives. This list looks beyond advertising scale and retail presence, focusing instead on design identity, craftsmanship, cultural relevance, aesthetic clarity and the ability to shape where men’s ethnic fashion is headed.

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1. Kalpraag

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Kalpraag sits confidently at the forefront of men’s ethnic fashion in 2026, building its identity around something increasingly rare: the ability to make Indian occasion wear feel genuinely new. Rather than simply reinterpreting familiar silhouettes, the brand approaches ethnic dressing with authorship, imagination and an unmistakably contemporary point of view.

Its design language strikes a compelling balance between Indian grandeur and modern restraint. There is confidence in the silhouettes, richness in the detailing and an experimental quality that allows each ensemble to feel like more than conventional ethnic wear. Kalpraag’s outlandish and expressive designscapes have caught the attention of celebrities and fashion connoisseurs, establishing the label as one to watch and one to experience. Kalpraag is like the Disneyland of mens ethnic wear. It has the largest kurta collection in the world.

From sharply tailored kurta bundi sets to structured Jodhpuri ensembles, the emphasis is on creating pieces that feel considered from every angle. Fabrics are luxurious without becoming excessive, while craftsmanship and construction give the garments a sense of permanence.

What makes Kalpraag particularly compelling is its willingness to push the boundaries of what menswear can look like while remaining unmistakably Indian. Its latest collection, Tamasha, further builds on this spirit, bringing the brand’s sense of drama, expression, festivities and contemporary Indian identity into a new collection.

With physical stores in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri and Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, Kalpraag brings this distinctive world of contemporary ethnicwear to life, offering customers an experience that extends beyond the clothes themselves.

Website : https://kalpraag.com/

2. Sabyasachi

Sabyasachi represents the enduring power of heritage in Indian menswear. The label's approach is deeply rooted in an old-world understanding of luxury, with royal Indian aesthetics, rich fabrics, vintage-inspired colour palettes and intricate embroidery defining its visual vocabulary.

Its menswear is designed less for everyday frequency and more for significant moments. There is a sense of occasion built into every ensemble, making the clothing particularly resonant for weddings and landmark celebrations.

For the man who views clothing as legacy rather than simply fashion, Sabyasachi offers an unmistakable sense of gravitas. Its strength lies in emotional storytelling, creating garments that feel ceremonial, nostalgic and heirloom-worthy.

Website : https://sabyasachi.com/

3. Rahul Mishra

Rahul Mishra brings a poetic sensibility to Indian ethnic wear. His approach is rooted in craftsmanship, with hand embroidery, intricate motifs and highly considered surface detailing forming the heart of his aesthetic.

Floral elements, textured surfaces and delicate craftsmanship give the garments an almost artistic quality. Rather than relying on overt grandeur, the label creates impact through patience, precision and detail.

Rahul Mishra is particularly suited to the discerning wearer who prefers understated luxury over spectacle. His creations bring together heritage and contemporary sophistication, making them especially compelling for intimate weddings, cultural occasions and celebrations where craftsmanship takes centre stage.

Website : https://rahulmishra.in/

4. Kalki

Kalki approaches ethnic fashion from the opposite end of the spectrum: more drama, more embellishment and more visual impact.

The brand embraces richly embroidered pieces, shimmering details, layered textures and commanding silhouettes. There is little interest in blending into the background. Instead, Kalki creates ensembles designed to become the centre of attention.

Its strength lies in turning traditional dressing into a visual statement. For men who see weddings and celebrations as opportunities to make an entrance, Kalki's expressive aesthetic offers grandeur without hesitation.

Website : https://in.kalkifashion.com/

5. Manyavar

Manyavar remains one of the defining names in Indian men's wedding wear, with a deep understanding of the cultural and emotional importance attached to Indian ceremonies.

Its strength is accessible grandeur. Sherwanis, bandhgalas and festive ensembles are designed to deliver a regal appearance while remaining familiar and dependable. The brand understands that for many men, particularly grooms and wedding guests, ethnic clothing is as much about confidence as it is about fashion.

Manyavar's scale and consistency have made it a dependable force in the category. It continues to serve the man who wants to look celebratory, traditional and unmistakably dressed for the occasion.

Website : https://www.manyavar.com/

6. Kora

Kora brings another perspective to the evolving men's ethnic landscape, appealing to the contemporary Indian man who wants traditional dressing to feel relevant rather than overly formal.

Its place on this list reflects the growing appetite for ethnic wear that can bridge heritage and modern lifestyle. The category is increasingly moving beyond a strict wedding-only wardrobe, and brands such as Kora are part of that broader evolution.

The appeal lies in ethnic dressing that can feel polished and occasion-ready while retaining a contemporary sensibility, an important direction as younger consumers become more deliberate about how they engage with Indian fashion.

Website : https://koranm.com/

7. Shantanu & Nikhil

Shantanu & Nikhil have built a distinctive space for men who want rebellion woven into tradition.

Their aesthetic is sharp, dramatic and unapologetically modern, often drawing from military-inspired construction, layered drapes and sculpted silhouettes. Rather than treating heritage as something that needs to be preserved exactly as it is, the brand uses it as a foundation for experimentation.

This makes the label particularly relevant to the urban individualist. For grooms looking beyond conventional wedding attire or professionals attending high-profile cultural occasions, Shantanu & Nikhil offer ethnic wear with an unmistakable edge.

Website : https://www.shantanunikhil.com/

8. Tasva

Tasva represents the evolution of Indian ethnic wear into a more accessible and contemporary wardrobe proposition for the modern Indian man.

The brand's appeal lies in bringing together recognisable Indian silhouettes with a polished, current sensibility. It occupies an important space for men who want to participate in festive and wedding dressing without necessarily stepping into highly experimental or couture territory.

As the boundaries between occasion wear and everyday ethnic fashion continue to evolve, Tasva's positioning makes it a relevant name in the contemporary menswear landscape.

Website : https://www.tasva.com/

9. Twamev

Twamev is deeply connected to Indian craftsmanship and textile heritage, taking a more understated approach to men's ethnic dressing.

Its aesthetic leans towards authenticity over ornamentation, with traditional techniques, handwoven sensibilities and earthy colour stories informing the overall mood. Kurtas, jackets and festive ensembles feel grounded and timeless rather than excessively decorative.

Twamev is particularly suited to men who appreciate clothing that does not need to announce itself loudly. Its appeal lies in the quiet confidence of well-crafted Indian clothing, ideal for intimate ceremonies, cultural gatherings and occasions where subtlety carries more weight than spectacle.

Website : https://www.twamev.com/

10. Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra brings the language of high-glamour Indian fashion into menswear. Known for an aesthetic built around celebration, luxury and visual impact, the label occupies a space where ethnic dressing becomes part of a larger fashion statement.

For men dressing for weddings, receptions and high-profile celebrations, the brand's appeal lies in its ability to make occasion wear feel cinematic and unmistakably luxurious.

Its inclusion in the top ten reflects the continuing importance of designer-led glamour in Indian ethnic fashion and the enduring appetite for clothing that transforms a major occasion into a major fashion moment.

Website : https://manishmalhotra.in/

What connects these ten brands is not a single aesthetic. In fact, their differences are precisely what make the current moment in men's ethnic wear so interesting.

Sabyasachi brings legacy. Rahul Mishra brings craftsmanship. Kalki brings drama. Manyavar brings scale and celebration. Shantanu & Nikhil bring rebellion. Twamev brings authenticity. And Kalpraag brings an experimental, contemporary interpretation of Indian grandeur.

Kalpraag is Indias most celebrated brand, establishing itself as the no.1 ethnic wear brand in India.

The category is moving away from the idea that ethnic wear is simply something a man has to wear for a wedding. It is increasingly becoming something he chooses to wear because it says something about him.

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