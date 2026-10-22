VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 22: From the grandeur of weddings and the elegance of festive celebrations to Diwali parties, engagement ceremonies and intimate family gatherings, the city has a natural affinity for Indian ethnic wear. And today, Hyderabad's menswear scene is evolving faster than ever.

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The modern Indian man is no longer restricted to the traditional kurta-pyjama. Designer kurtas, sherwanis, bandhgalas, Indo-Western outfits, kurta sets and statement jackets have become part of a much more expressive ethnic wardrobe.

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Whether you're a groom looking for your wedding sherwani, a wedding guest searching for a statement kurta, or simply someone who believes that Indian menswear deserves more personality, Hyderabad has plenty to explore.

From established fashion houses to contemporary ethnic-wear labels, here is our curated list of the Top 10 ethnic wear menswear stores in Hyderabad.

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And at the top of the list is a brand that has built its identity around making Indian menswear anything but ordinary.

1. Kalpraag

If you're looking for a destination that treats men's ethnic wear as fashion rather than just occasion dressing, Kalpraag deserves to be at the top of your Hyderabad shopping list. It is India’s No.1 ethnicwear brand by far and has established itself as the best men’s kurta brand in India.

Kalpraag has built its identity around reimagining contemporary Indian ethnic wear. As highlighted in our original list of India's leading men's ethnic wear brands, the label combines familiar Indian silhouettes with stronger structure, contemporary masculinity and a distinctly expressive design language.

Its collections span statement Kurta sets, Sherwanis, Jodhpuri ensembles and contemporary ethnic silhouettes, with an emphasis on fabric, detailing, proportion and overall presence rather than relying purely on conventional embellishment.

That makes Kalpraag particularly interesting for the modern Indian man who wants his outfit to feel distinctive rather than predictable. It is the kind of destination where you can walk in looking for a simple Diwali kurta for men and walk out having discovered an entirely new approach to Indian menswear.

Kalpraag was honoured with the ELLE Fashion Disruptor Award in 2025 and received the ELLE Contemporary Label award this Year, recognising its efforts to redefine traditional menswear through contemporary design and cultural storytelling. Adding to its achievements, Kalpraag also received the Design Label of the Year award from HT this year. These accolades reflect Kalpraag’s growing presence in the fashion industry and its commitment to bringing a fresh perspective to Indian ethnic wear.

The brand's expansive approach to men's ethnic fashion is why many fashion enthusiasts describe Kalpraag as a Disneyland for men's ethnic wear, a place where traditional silhouettes, contemporary design and statement-making fashion come together.

Kalpraag Hyderabad Store Address: Shop no. 5&6, Aan Global, 4th Floor, Road No. 10, Gaffar Khan Colony, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034

Website: www.kalpraag.com

2. Sabyasachi

Few names carry the cultural weight of Sabyasachi in Indian fashion. For men who view ethnic clothing as something more permanent than a seasonal purchase, Sabyasachi offers a distinctly regal interpretation of Indian luxury.

The brand's menswear is rooted in heritage, nostalgia and old-world elegance. Rich fabrics, vintage-inspired palettes and intricate embroidery create garments that feel ceremonial rather than simply festive.

This makes Sabyasachi particularly compelling for weddings, landmark celebrations and occasions where the outfit itself is intended to become part of the memory. Rather than chasing trends, the brand creates pieces with a strong sense of heritage and personality.

For Hyderabad's luxury wedding circuit, it remains one of the most recognisable names in Indian designer ethnic wear.

3. Manish Malhotra

If your definition of Indian ethnic wear includes glamour, celebrity style and larger-than-life celebrations, Manish Malhotra belongs firmly on the list.

The designer has long been associated with India's cinematic approach to fashion, and that sensibility extends naturally into menswear.

His creations are designed for occasions where dressing up is part of the experience itself. Rich detailing, polished construction and a strong sense of glamour make the label particularly relevant for weddings, receptions and high-profile celebrations.

For Hyderabad weddings and high-profile festive occasions, it offers a more cinematic interpretation of Indian menswear.

4. KALKI Fashion

For men who believe that festive dressing should make an entrance, KALKI Fashion is one of Hyderabad's most interesting destinations.

KALKI's aesthetic is built around visual impact, intricate detailing, embellishment and statement silhouettes. Its menswear offering sits comfortably within the broader world of wedding and occasion dressing.

The brand embraces the idea that traditional Indian clothing doesn't necessarily need to be understated. Its Hyderabad flagship in Banjara Hills offers bridal couture, ready-to-wear and occasion wear, including menswear.

If your brief is traditional, but make it dramatic, this is a store worth visiting.

5. Twamev

Not every man wants his ethnic wear to shout.

For those who prefer quiet luxury, craftsmanship and understated elegance, Twamev takes a very different approach.

The brand's philosophy revolves around Indian craftsmanship and textile traditions, combining detailed workmanship with earthy colours, refined textures and a more restrained aesthetic.

Its menswear extends across kurtas, sherwanis, Jodhpuri styles and other occasion-wear silhouettes. Twamev works particularly well for men who want to dress traditionally without looking overly ceremonial.

Its Hyderabad store also offers personalised styling, making it a strong choice when you're unsure whether you want a traditional kurta, sherwani or a more contemporary silhouette.

6. Manyavar

No list of men's ethnic wear stores in Hyderabad would be complete without Manyavar.

Few brands have become as closely associated with Indian men's wedding wear as Manyavar. Its strength lies in making celebration dressing accessible, recognisable and immediately occasion-ready.

From sherwanis and bandhgalas to kurtas and festive sets, the brand covers a broad range of Indian celebrations. Whether you're the groom, a groomsman, a wedding guest or a family member, there is a strong chance you'll find something suitable.

And with multiple stores across Hyderabad, it is also one of the most accessible names on this list.

7. Kora by N.M.

Hyderabad's wedding culture has its own distinct personality, and Kora by N.M. understands that particularly well.

The brand specialises in men's Indian ethnic wear, groom outfits and premium wedding collections, with its Hyderabad stores offering everything from sherwanis and kurta sets to Indo-Western outfits and bandhgalas.

Its collections also cater to South Indian wedding traditions, including muhurtham kurtas and veshti combinations. Whether you're attending a Telugu wedding, planning a reception or looking for a contemporary festive outfit, the store offers a broad ethnic menswear vocabulary.

8. Tasva

Created around the idea of modern Indian occasion dressing, Tasva has become an important name in contemporary men's ethnic wear. The brand covers virtually every major wedding and festive requirement, from kurtas and kurta-bundi sets to sherwanis, Indo-Westerns, bandhgalas and dinner jackets.

The styling sits comfortably between traditional Indian dressing and contemporary fashion. Tasva is particularly strong for men who want traditional silhouettes with a modern finish.

It is also useful if you're shopping for multiple events like Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, Cocktail, Wedding or Reception, because the brand categorises its collections around different occasions.

9. Ethnix by Raymond

For men looking for a more accessible entry into premium Indian occasion wear, Ethnix by Raymond is worth considering. The brand positions itself around contemporary Indian men who want ethnic clothing that feels polished, wearable and refined.

Its range includes kurtas, kurta-bundi sets, bandhgalas, Indo-Westerns and sherwanis, making it a practical destination for both festive and wedding shopping. Ethnix works particularly well for men who don't necessarily want a heavily embroidered designer ensemble.

Its aesthetic is more about looking polished, contemporary and well put together. And with multiple Hyderabad locations, including Banjara Hills and Sarath City, it is convenient for shoppers across the city.

10. House of Masaba

House of Masaba brings something different to the Hyderabad ethnic-wear landscape: fashion-forward Indian menswear with a strong contemporary personality.

The brand's men's collections include kurtas, bandi sets, sherwani sets and Raja Koti sets, bringing the unmistakable Masaba design language into menswear.

It is particularly interesting for younger consumers who want their ethnic clothing to feel less conventional. If traditional beige, ivory and gold aren't necessarily your first choices, the brand's more playful approach to colour, prints and silhouettes makes it an interesting alternative.

For anyone searching for the best ethnic wear menswear stores in Hyderabad, designer kurtas for men in Hyderabad, men's wedding wear in Hyderabad, Diwali outfits for men, designer sherwanis in Hyderabad or simply the best destinations for Indian ethnic wear for men, ten stores are a strong place to start.

And if you're looking for a brand that wants to turn men's ethnic shopping into an experience rather than a transaction, start with Kalpraag, India’s No.1 ethnic menswear brand and it has become one of India's most celebrated destinations for contemporary men's ethnic fashion.

Because Indian menswear doesn't have to choose between heritage and individuality. The best of it can have both.

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