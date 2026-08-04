Top 5 Best Bakuchiol Serums According To Dermatologists

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New Delhi [India], August 4: Sometimes, it takes a lot of trial and error to find skincare products that actually work for your skin. And the same holds true for face serums. While ingredients such as Retinol and Vitamin C might yield miraculous results for some, they leave some others with irritated and inflamed skin. If you fall in the latter category, you need a Bakuchiol serum. Bakuchiol is a plant-based alternative to retinol that is supposed to be very effective and beneficial. Let us tell you all about it and we'll give you a list of the best 5 bakuchiol serums too so you can find your perfect match!

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Benefits Of Bakuchiol For Skin

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Derived from a plant known as Psoralea corylifolia or Babchi, Bakuchiol provides similar anti-ageing and anti-acne benefits as its chemical-based cousin retinol, but it's much milder and is suitable for daytime use. Its major benefits include:

* Fights signs of ageing: By boosting collagen production, Bakuchiol can help smoothen wrinkles, while being mild and gentle.

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* Reduces acne scars: Since Bakuchiol has a calming effect, it can soothe acne-prone skin, thereby minimising irritation while lightening dark spots to help you achieve a more even-toned complexion.

* Makes your skin brighter: Bakuchiol targets pigmentation and melasma to reveal your true glowing complexion.

Bakuchiol is a safe and harmless ingredient and is definitely worth incorporating into your skincare routine - especially if you have sensitive skin. Most Bakuchiol-based serums are safe for daytime use, and can be layered with other products in your skincare routine so you do not have to cut corners or drastically alter your daily ritual.

Which Bakuchiol Serum Should You Use?

The best Bakuchiol serum is the one that actually suits your skin and fulfills its unique concerns - whether that's dullness or wrinkles. Here is a list of dermatologically tested serums you can try:

1. AreoVeda Skin Brightening Serum

Key Ingredients: Bakuchiol, NaturePep® Pea, CryoGold, CryoCoffee

Available Size: 10ml and 30 ml

Why Use It: AreoVeda's Skin Brightening Serum is a great choice if your ultimate aim is to have glowing skin. Its Bakuchiol content, which as you already know is a brightening agent, works together with CryoGold, CryoCoffee and NaturePep® Pea to help you reduce dark spots, pigmentation, and irritation. The result is visibly brighter skin with regular use.

2. inde wild Sunset Restore 1% Bakuchiol Serum

Key Ingredients: Bakuchiol, Squalene, Tripeptide Complex, Saffron Extract

Available Size: 30 ml

Why Use It: This serum from inde wild also helps you reduce skin dryness along with dullness and wrinkles. Best used overnight, it can heal and repair your skin while strengthening its barrier to prevent the development of new spots and fine lines.

3. Dr. Sheth's Bakuchiol & PDRN Ampoule Serum

Key Ingredients: Bakuchiol, Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid

Available Size: 30 ml

Why Use It: Dr. Sheth's Bakuchiol serum features a quick-absorbing formula that penetrates deep within your skin to impart it with a healthy glow. Its combination of Peptides and Hyaluronic Acid help in restoring the elasticity of your skin while keeping it moisturised. The best part is it doesn't leave a greasy residue so you can use it during daytime as well.

4. EQQUALBERRY Bakuchiol Plumping Serum

Key Ingredients: Bakuchiol, Ceramide, Peptides, Niacinamide, Allantoin

Available Size: 30 ml

Why Use It: Eqqualberry's Bakuchiol serum takes a different approach by blending several skin-friendly ingredients into one tiny bottle. With regular use, it can improve the texture of your skin by minimising pores and improving its overall firmness. Plus, it also deeply locks in moisture and fortifies your skin barrier, so you can step out and face the day with confidence.

5. Cos de Baha L1 Bakuchiol 2 Retinol 0.15 Serum

Key Ingredients: Bakuchiol, Retinol

Available Size: 30ml

Why Use It: If you want to enjoy the goodness of Bakuchiol along with the potency of Retinol, Cos de Baha's serum has been made for you! Its Retinol content is mild enough to not cause any sensitivities while being strong enough to show results with consistent use. Plus, its Bakuchiol concentration is also quite impressive. The best part, though, is that it is incredibly lightweight and quick to absorb. This Bakuchiol serum primarily targets deep wrinkles, supporting their reduction by speeding up skin renewal.

Conclusion

Bakuchiol serums are a healthy and safe alternative to retinol-based serums. If you are sensitive to the effects of retinol but want to fight signs of ageing to enjoy younger looking skin, you cannot go wrong with Bakuchiol serums. They will protect you from the side effects of retinol while helping you achieve your ideal skin goals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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