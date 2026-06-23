Top 5 Free Crypto Tax Calculators in India for 2026

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 23: India's Income Tax Department now cross-checks crypto disclosures with exchange-reported data reflected in the Annual Information Statement. Consequently, even a minor mismatch in Schedule VDA can trigger a follow-up notice. Since both the 30% tax on virtual digital asset gains and the 1% TDS credit must be calculated accurately, preparing returns manually has become increasingly challenging.

Advertisement

Moreover, calculating gains across multiple exchanges and reconciling TDS credits by hand creates significant scope for mistakes. A free crypto tax calculator simplifies this process by providing instant estimates without requiring a subscription or payment. Therefore, this guide compares five widely used free crypto tax calculators in India to help you choose the one that best matches your trading activity.

Advertisement

5 Best Free Crypto Tax Calculators in India: A Comparison

Each tool applies India's VDA rules a little differently, from a single quick estimate to a full reporting dashboard.

Advertisement

Top Free Crypto Tax Calculators in India for 2026

Each calculator works a little differently beyond the shared 30% headline rate.

KoinX

KoinX's free crypto tax calculator applies the 30% VDA rate and 4% cess instantly to a single trade, and credits the 1% TDS already deducted on the sale, so the figure shown reflects the actual balance payable. The full platform behind it syncs 800+ exchanges and wallets, generates an ITR-ready Schedule VDA report, and covers crypto derivatives, the most complete option among all five tools compared here

Why Choose KoinX?

- Instant Free Estimate: Calculates tax on a single trade in seconds.

- 1% TDS Credit Applied: Subtracts TDS already deducted from the balance due.

- 800+ Exchange Sync: Imports data from every major Indian and global exchange.

- ITR-Ready Reports: Generates Schedule VDA reports for ITR-2 or ITR-3.

- CA-Assisted Filing: Bundled plans pair the report with assisted ITR filing.

ClearTax

ClearTax's calculator takes the sale price and purchase price, then applies the flat 30% rate plus 4% cess to the resulting profit. There is no exchange sync, so each transaction needs manual entry. The calculator sits on ClearTax's platform, which also offers ITR e-filing services and access to chartered accountants.

Why Choose ClearTax?

- Filing Platform Access: Connects directly to ClearTax's ITR e-filing service.

- CA Network: Over 20,000 CAs available for advisory beyond the calculator.

- Familiar Interface: Useful for anyone already filing other taxes through ClearTax.

CoinDCX

CoinDCX's calculator accepts multiple crypto assets in one session through manual entry, applying the 30% rate with 1% TDS to each. It also covers spot trades, SIPs, and futures positions, though it does not import data from other exchanges.

Why Choose CoinDCX?

- Multi-Asset Entry: Add several trades in one session, not one at a time.

- From a Major Exchange: Offered directly by one of India's largest crypto platforms.

- Covers Multiple Trade Types: Works for spot trades, SIPs, and futures positions.

Mudrex

Mudrex's calculator supports multiple assets in one session, applying the 30% rate, 4% cess, and 1% TDS to each entry, then totals the combined gain or loss and tax owed. It runs on Koinly's own tax engine in the background, and its expert-help option links out to Koinly's website directly.

Why Choose Mudrex?

- Multi-Asset Support: Calculates tax across several holdings in one go.

- Koinly-Powered Engine: Backed by an established third-party tax calculation engine.

- In-App Convenience: Available without leaving the Mudrex trading app.

CoinSwitch

CoinSwitch's calculator asks for the financial year along with the sale and purchase price, then applies the flat 30% rate to the resulting gain. It is built directly into one of India's largest crypto exchanges, giving traders already on the platform a quick tax check without switching to another tool.

Why Choose CoinSwitch?

- Plain-Language FAQ: Covers mining, staking, NFTs, gifts, and salary scenarios.

- Quick Single Estimate: Useful for a fast check on one trade.

- No Signup Required: Calculates instantly without creating an account.

Conclusion

Crypto tax in India comes down to three numbers, the 30% flat rate, the 4% cess, and the 1% TDS credit already deducted. Missing any one on a manual estimate is an easy way to land on the wrong figure at filing time. A free calculator removes that risk for a single trade, and a tool that also generates a full ITR-ready report saves another round of manual entry as trading activity grows.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)