Top 5 Free Crypto Tax Calculators in India for 2026

PNN
New Delhi [India], June 23: India's Income Tax Department now cross-checks crypto disclosures with exchange-reported data reflected in the Annual Information Statement. Consequently, even a minor mismatch in Schedule VDA can trigger a follow-up notice. Since both the 30% tax on virtual digital asset gains and the 1% TDS credit must be calculated accurately, preparing returns manually has become increasingly challenging.
Moreover, calculating gains across multiple exchanges and reconciling TDS credits by hand creates significant scope for mistakes. A free crypto tax calculator simplifies this process by providing instant estimates without requiring a subscription or payment. Therefore, this guide compares five widely used free crypto tax calculators in India to help you choose the one that best matches your trading activity.
5 Best Free Crypto Tax Calculators in India: A Comparison
Each tool applies India's VDA rules a little differently, from a single quick estimate to a full reporting dashboard.
Top Free Crypto Tax Calculators in India for 2026
Each calculator works a little differently beyond the shared 30% headline rate.
KoinX
KoinX's free crypto tax calculator applies the 30% VDA rate and 4% cess instantly to a single trade, and credits the 1% TDS already deducted on the sale, so the figure shown reflects the actual balance payable. The full platform behind it syncs 800+ exchanges and wallets, generates an ITR-ready Schedule VDA report, and covers crypto derivatives, the most complete option among all five tools compared here
Why Choose KoinX?
- Instant Free Estimate: Calculates tax on a single trade in seconds.
- 1% TDS Credit Applied: Subtracts TDS already deducted from the balance due.
- 800+ Exchange Sync: Imports data from every major Indian and global exchange.
- ITR-Ready Reports: Generates Schedule VDA reports for ITR-2 or ITR-3.
- CA-Assisted Filing: Bundled plans pair the report with assisted ITR filing.
ClearTax
ClearTax's calculator takes the sale price and purchase price, then applies the flat 30% rate plus 4% cess to the resulting profit. There is no exchange sync, so each transaction needs manual entry. The calculator sits on ClearTax's platform, which also offers ITR e-filing services and access to chartered accountants.
Why Choose ClearTax?
- Filing Platform Access: Connects directly to ClearTax's ITR e-filing service.
- CA Network: Over 20,000 CAs available for advisory beyond the calculator.
- Familiar Interface: Useful for anyone already filing other taxes through ClearTax.
CoinDCX
CoinDCX's calculator accepts multiple crypto assets in one session through manual entry, applying the 30% rate with 1% TDS to each. It also covers spot trades, SIPs, and futures positions, though it does not import data from other exchanges.
Why Choose CoinDCX?
- Multi-Asset Entry: Add several trades in one session, not one at a time.
- From a Major Exchange: Offered directly by one of India's largest crypto platforms.
- Covers Multiple Trade Types: Works for spot trades, SIPs, and futures positions.
Mudrex
Mudrex's calculator supports multiple assets in one session, applying the 30% rate, 4% cess, and 1% TDS to each entry, then totals the combined gain or loss and tax owed. It runs on Koinly's own tax engine in the background, and its expert-help option links out to Koinly's website directly.
Why Choose Mudrex?
- Multi-Asset Support: Calculates tax across several holdings in one go.
- Koinly-Powered Engine: Backed by an established third-party tax calculation engine.
- In-App Convenience: Available without leaving the Mudrex trading app.
CoinSwitch
CoinSwitch's calculator asks for the financial year along with the sale and purchase price, then applies the flat 30% rate to the resulting gain. It is built directly into one of India's largest crypto exchanges, giving traders already on the platform a quick tax check without switching to another tool.
Why Choose CoinSwitch?
- Plain-Language FAQ: Covers mining, staking, NFTs, gifts, and salary scenarios.
- Quick Single Estimate: Useful for a fast check on one trade.
- No Signup Required: Calculates instantly without creating an account.
Conclusion
Crypto tax in India comes down to three numbers, the 30% flat rate, the 4% cess, and the 1% TDS credit already deducted. Missing any one on a manual estimate is an easy way to land on the wrong figure at filing time. A free calculator removes that risk for a single trade, and a tool that also generates a full ITR-ready report saves another round of manual entry as trading activity grows.
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