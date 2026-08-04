Top 5 Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery Brands in India

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 4: The demand for lab grown diamond jewellery in India has grown rapidly over the past few years. Modern consumers are increasingly choosing lab grown diamonds because they offer the same brilliance, durability, and beauty as mined diamonds while being more sustainable and cost-effective. Whether it's an engagement ring, bridal jewellery, festive accessories, or everyday wear, lab grown diamonds have become a preferred choice for buyers seeking luxury with value.

Advertisement

India is now home to several reputed brands offering high-quality lab grown diamond jewellery. However, not every brand provides the same level of craftsmanship, transparency, and customer experience. If you're planning to invest in lab grown diamond jewellery, here are five of the leading brands worth considering.

Advertisement

1. Lucira Jewelry

Lucira Jewelry has quickly established itself as one of India's most trusted names in the lab grown diamond jewellery market. The brand combines exceptional craftsmanship with ethically sourced lab grown diamonds, offering customers premium-quality jewellery that suits both contemporary and traditional tastes.

Advertisement

One of Lucira Jewelry's biggest strengths is its wide range of designs. Whether you're looking for a solitaire engagement ring, elegant earrings, diamond pendants, bracelets, or bridal jewellery, the collection caters to every occasion and personal style.

The brand also embraces India's rich jewellery heritage by offering designs inspired by traditional craftsmanship. Customers can explore beautiful diamond mangalsutras, bridal necklaces, chandbali earrings, festive bangles, cocktail rings, and elegant jewellery sets that pair perfectly with sarees, lehengas, salwar suits, and Indo-western outfits.

Every piece reflects attention to detail, quality craftsmanship, and modern elegance. Combined with transparent product information and excellent customer support, Lucira Jewelry has earned the confidence of buyers across India.

If you're looking to buy Diamond Jewellery Online in India, Lucira Jewelry offers an impressive collection of certified lab grown diamond jewellery that balances luxury, affordability, and sustainability.

2. JewelBox

JewelBox has become a recognised player in India's growing lab grown diamond jewellery segment. The brand focuses on making premium diamond jewellery more accessible through contemporary designs and competitive pricing.

Its collection includes engagement rings, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and everyday jewellery designed for modern lifestyles. JewelBox is particularly popular among younger buyers who appreciate minimalist aesthetics and versatile designs suitable for daily wear.

The brand also offers bridal collections featuring elegant solitaires and timeless diamond pieces that complement traditional Indian attire.

3. Emori

Emori is known for its fashionable approach to lab grown diamond jewellery. The brand appeals to customers who seek elegant jewellery with modern styling while maintaining high standards of craftsmanship.

Its collections include lightweight diamond rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and personalised jewellery that can be worn for both formal and casual occasions.

Emori successfully blends classic elegance with current fashion trends, making it a suitable choice for professionals, young couples, and gift buyers looking for stylish fine jewellery.

4. Earthly Jewels

Earthly Jewels has built its reputation around sustainable luxury and ethical jewellery practices. The brand focuses on offering beautifully crafted lab grown diamond jewellery while promoting environmentally responsible choices.

Its jewellery collections feature clean, sophisticated designs suitable for engagements, anniversaries, weddings, and everyday elegance.

Earthly Jewels also incorporates Indian-inspired aesthetics into many of its designs, allowing customers to enjoy jewellery that celebrates both tradition and sustainability.

5. Aukera

Aukera has emerged as another well-known name in India's lab grown diamond industry. The brand offers a wide selection of fine jewellery designed for modern consumers who value quality, innovation, and responsible sourcing.

Its catalogue includes solitaire rings, wedding bands, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and elegant gift collections. Aukera places strong emphasis on craftsmanship, ensuring every piece combines durability with timeless beauty.

The brand also introduces collections inspired by contemporary fashion while maintaining designs suitable for Indian celebrations and family occasions.

How to Choose the Right Lab Grown Diamond Brand?

With several reputable brands available, choosing the right one depends on your individual preferences and requirements. Consider the following factors before making your purchase:

- Diamond Quality

Look for brands that offer certified lab grown diamonds graded according to internationally recognised standards. Certification ensures authenticity and provides details about the diamond's cut, colour, clarity, and carat weight.

- Jewellery Craftsmanship

High-quality craftsmanship is just as important as the diamond itself. Secure stone settings, smooth finishing, and durable construction ensure your jewellery remains beautiful for years.

- Design Variety

Choose a brand that offers designs suited to different occasions, including:

- Engagement rings

- Wedding jewellery

- Everyday accessories

- Office wear

- Bridal collections

- Festive jewellery

- Traditional Indian designs

- Transparent Pricing

A trustworthy jeweller clearly explains pricing and provides complete product specifications without hidden costs.

- Customer Service

Reliable customer support, secure payment options, return policies, and after-sales service all contribute to a better shopping experience.

Why Indian Buyers Are Choosing Lab Grown Diamonds?

The popularity of lab grown diamonds continues to increase across India for several reasons.

- Ethical sourcing: Lab grown diamonds avoid many of the environmental and social concerns associated with traditional mining.

- Excellent value: Buyers can often choose larger or higher-quality diamonds within the same budget compared to mined diamonds.

- Identical beauty: Lab grown diamonds possess the same brilliance, hardness, and durability as natural diamonds.

- Suitable for every occasion: From engagement rings and wedding jewellery to anniversary gifts and festive collections, lab grown diamonds complement every celebration.

- Modern luxury: Today's consumers appreciate jewellery that reflects both style and sustainability.

Indian Jewellery Styles Continue to Inspire Modern Designs

One of the biggest advantages of India's leading jewellery brands is their ability to blend traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

Popular Indian-inspired lab grown diamond jewellery includes:

- Diamond mangalsutras

- Chandbali earrings

- Bridal chokers

- Temple-inspired necklaces

- Diamond bangles

- Cocktail rings

- Nose pins

- Layered necklaces

- Contemporary bridal sets

These designs beautifully complement traditional attire while also pairing effortlessly with western and fusion outfits.

Final Thoughts

India's lab grown diamond jewellery market continues to evolve as consumers embrace ethical luxury, exceptional craftsmanship, and better value. While several brands offer impressive collections, Lucira Jewelry and JewelBox stands out for its premium quality, transparent approach, elegant Indian and contemporary designs, and customer-first philosophy.

Emori, Earthly Jewels, and Aukera have also established strong reputations by offering stylish collections and quality craftsmanship for different customer preferences.

Whether you're shopping for an engagement ring, bridal jewellery, a meaningful gift, or an everyday accessory, choosing a trusted brand ensures your investment combines timeless beauty with lasting value. As lab grown diamonds become the future of fine jewellery in India, these five brands are leading the way with innovation, elegance, and sustainability.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)