Top 5 Myths About Plastic Surgery Debunked by Dr. Handa

New Delhi [India], September 20: Plastic Despite plastic surgery being widely recognized as a safe and effective medical discipline, misconceptions continue to shape public opinion. Dr. Handa, an internationally trained and board-certified plastic surgeon, addresses the five most common myths, encouraging patients to rely on facts rather than stereotypes.

Myth 1: Plastic Surgery Produces an Unnatural Appearance

Modern surgical techniques focus on balance and subtlety, not exaggeration. "The purpose of aesthetic surgery is enhancement, not exaggeration," said Dr. Handa, noting that patients often appear refreshed and natural after procedures. At Handa Aesthetics, computer-assisted planning and Golden Ratio principles guide results.

Myth 2: Plastic Surgery is Exclusively for Women and Vanity

Male procedures have increased by nearly 30% in recent years, with rhinoplasty, liposuction, and gynecomastia correction being common. Beyond aesthetics, reconstructive surgeries--such as breast reconstruction post-mastectomy or cleft lip repair--highlight the medical value of plastic surgery.

Myth 3: Recovery is Always Lengthy and Painful

Advancements like Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols and modern pain management have transformed recovery. Many facial procedures allow return to normal activities within 1-2 weeks, and body contouring with ERAS shows up to 50% pain reduction.

Myth 4: Plastic Surgery is Only for the Wealthy

Once associated with affluence, plastic surgery is now accessible through flexible financing and competitive pricing. Some functional procedures, such as septoplasty, may even qualify for insurance coverage. "The confidence and quality-of-life improvements often outweigh the initial cost," added Dr. Handa.

Myth 5: Results are Instant and Permanent Without Commitment

Final outcomes depend on healing timelines--rhinoplasty may take up to 18 months, while liposuction results stabilize around 3-4 months. "Patient education is critical. Understanding the healing journey ensures realistic expectations and greater satisfaction," emphasized Dr. Handa.

The Bigger Picture

Plastic surgery today blends artistry with medical science, offering both functional and aesthetic benefits. At Handa Aesthetics, transparent communication and patient-centered care remain central to helping individuals make informed choices.

