VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: India’s education system is changing fast. One of the biggest reasons for this change is ‘Edtech’. Today, digital technology has made quality education more accessible to students. From YouTube-first learning channels to startups that help you find the right coaching institute in India. Whether you are a Class 12 student, a JEE/NEET aspirant, or someone preparing for CLAT, CAT, or UPSC, there are top edtech startups in India that will help Indian students access quality education. Some of the best Indian edtech startups in 2026 include TopRankers, PW, Coachingkhojo, Classplus, and CollegeDekho.

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Top 6 Edtech Startups in India

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India has one of the largest student populations in the world. Every year, lakhs of students prepare for university, state or national-level entrance exams. With increasing competition, traditional coaching centres are unable to keep up with this demand. This gap is being filled by Indian edtech companies. Some of these startups focus on online live classes, some help students choose the right coaching option, and some help offline coaching institutes go digital.

1. TopRankers

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TopRankers was founded in 2016. The institute has a multi-city presence across India. It not only focuses on JEE or NEET, but also multiple entrance exams related to management, law, judiciary, and design streams. It operates as a “house of brands”, with each sub-brand built for a specific exam category.

It offers a mix of live classes, offline batches, and a structured “360-degree Prep Engine” for tracking student progress. It also operates multiple specialized verticals under one umbrella, which include-

- LegalEdge (for law entrance exams like CLAT, AILET, etc)

- Judiciary Gold (for state judicial services exam)

- SuperGrads (for CUET, CAT, and IPMAT exam preparation)

- CreativeEdge (for design/architecture entrance exams like NID, NIFT, NATA, UCEED and more)

2. PW (Physics Wallah)

Physics Wallah was founded in 2020, and their free YouTube channel was launched in 2016 by Alakh Pandey. PW has grown into one of the most recognised edtech brands in India. The company achieved unicorn status in 2022, raised $210 million in a Series B round in September 2024 at a $2.8 billion valuation, and in November 2025, it became the first Indian Edtech company to go public via an IPO. PW is known for offering exam preparation for JEE, NEET, and other competitive exams at affordable prices. The offline coaching centres of PW are present in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

3. Coachingkhojo

Founded in Sept 2025, Coachingkhojo is a centralized coaching discovery platform that connects students with top-quality coaching institutes across India. It covers exam categories from IIT-JEE and NEET to CAT, CLAT, IPMAT, CUET, and UPSC. It doesn’t deliver coaching lessons directly; rather, the platform focuses on maintaining transparency with students by verifying reviews, providing comparison tools, and providing clear fee information. This helps students make informed decisions regarding their exam preparation before they decide to commit their time and money.

The Coachingkhojo platform lists more than 1,000 coaching institutes across 100+ cities in India. It also plans to scale to over 10,000 institutes in the next two years. Currently, it is a bootstrapped startup and generates

4. Classplus

Founded by Mukul Rustagi and Bhagwat Agarwal in 2018, Classplus is a SaaS platform that enables individual educators and offline coaching centres to build their own branded apps and manage classes, tests, and payments digitally. The company has raised approximately $59 million in funding and reached a valuation of roughly $600 million. It serves more than 1,00,000 educators across 3000+ towns and cities.

5. CollegeDekho

Ruchir Arora, Rohit Saha, and Saurabh Jain together founded CollegeDekho in 2015. The company helps students discover and apply to colleges through a centralized platform covering more than 35000 institutions. The company has raised over $100 million in funding to date and won a Growth Award at the EdTechX London Fest. It has facilitated over 2,00,000 college admissions since its establishment.

6. Shikshacoach

ShikshaCoach is an Indian coaching discovery and education platform founded by Anurag Singhal in 2020. The platform helps students discover, compare, and evaluate coaching institutes courses across India through it Platform. It covers major competitive and professional exams such as UPSC, IIT-JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT, IPMAT, and other education categories. It has partnered with 100+ coaching institutes and generated ₹41.3 lakh revenue in the last FY 2025–26.

Top 6 Edtech Companies in India (Comparison)

What are Future Indian EdTech Startups?

Indian EdTech startups focused on coaching institutes and colleges have a significant opportunity in 2027–28. India’s education market is projected to reach ₹26.94 lakh crore ($313 billion) by FY2030, while the EdTech market was valued at ₹32,670 crore in 2025 and is projected to reach ₹2.99 lakh crore by 2034. India now has 52,461 colleges and 1,409 universities, creating a huge discovery and student-acquisition market. With millions of students searching for coaching, colleges, courses, fees, reviews, rankings, and placements, platforms offering AI-powered recommendations, verified listings, reviews, and lead generation can become major education-discovery businesses.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ques. Which is the biggest edtech company in India?

Ans. The biggest edtech company in India is PW (Physics Wallah). Based on valuation, funding, and popularity among students, it is one of the most reliable edtech companies in India. It is also the first in the EdTech sector to go live.

Ques. Is Coachingkhojo a coaching institute?

Ans. No, Coachingkhojo is India’s coaching discovery and comparison platform. It helps students find and compare coaching institutes across India. However, it doesn’t run its own coaching classes.

Ques. Can I use more than one of the edtech companies together?

Ans. Yes, absolutely. Many students use Coachingkhojo to first shortlist the right coaching institute, and then rely on platforms like PW or TopRankers for course selection, and later CollegeDekho for college admissions.

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