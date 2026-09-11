Top Apps to Invest in Bonds in India in 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: Bonds have become more accessible to retail investors in India, with digital platforms making it easier to discover and invest in corporate bonds, government securities and other fixed-income instruments.

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Instead of visiting multiple platforms, investors can now compare bonds based on factors such as yield to maturity (YTM), coupon rate, credit rating, maturity and minimum investment.

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However, a bond's advertised return is only one part of the picture. Investors should also consider the issuer's creditworthiness, whether the bond is secured, the repayment structure, liquidity and the risks involved before investing.

Here are some of the best apps that offer different approaches to bond investing in 2026.

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Groww

Groww's dedicated bond marketplace lets investors discover, compare, and invest in bonds online. Its platform brings together listed bonds and newly issued bond offerings and displays key information such as YTM, coupon, credit rating, maturity, and issuer details. Investors can also explore bonds by yield, rating, tenure, and investment amount, making it easier to compare securities before investing.

Key Features

- Compare bonds: Investors can find bonds by yield, rating, tenure, and investment amount.

- Detailed bond information: Bond listings provide details such as YTM, coupon, credit rating, maturity and issuer.

- Listed and new-issue bonds: Groww provides access to both exchange-listed bonds and newly issued bond offerings.

- Multiple maturity options: Investors can choose bonds with different tenures based on their investment objectives.

- Flexible investment amounts: Minimum investment requirements vary by bond, offering options for different budgets.

- Online investing: Groww's stated three-step process covers exploring, comparing and investing online.

- Bond IPOs: The platform also features bond IPOs, allowing investors to apply to eligible new debt issues.

Who It Is Best For

Groww is best suited to investors who want an easy, comparison-focused way to discover and invest in bonds alongside their other investments.

GoldenPi

GoldenPi is a dedicated fixed-income platform offering access to corporate bonds and other debt products. Its official website brings multiple fixed-income assets together under one account, including corporate bonds, fixed deposits, NCDs or bond IPOs and Sovereign Gold Bonds.

Key Features

- Multiple fixed-income products: Investors can access corporate bonds, FDs, NCDs, bond IPOs, and Sovereign Gold Bonds.

- Risk-profile-based discovery: GoldenPi allows users to select and update their risk profile.

- Online process: Investors can complete KYC, choose a bond, and invest online.

- No brokerage and no charges: GoldenPi highlights a no-brokerage, no-charges offering on its bond platform.

- Dedicated account manager: The platform also advertises dedicated account-manager support.

Who It Is Best For

GoldenPi is best for investors seeking a dedicated fixed-income platform with multiple debt-product categories.

Wint Wealth

Wint Wealth focuses on making corporate bond investing accessible to retail investors. Its bond directory features curated corporate bonds and displays information including YTM, maturity and minimum investment for individual opportunities. The platform also says it is regulated by SEBI and partnered with NSE.

Key Features

- Curated bond selection: Wint Wealth says experts handpick its bonds after evaluating risks and returns.

- YTM and maturity details: Individual bond listings display YTM, maturity and minimum investment.

- Corporate bond focus: The platform's bond marketplace is centred on corporate debt securities.

- Risk information: Wint Wealth provides educational information about credit quality and the risks associated with bonds.

- SEBI-regulated: The platform states that it is regulated by SEBI and partnered with NSE.

Who It Is Best For

Wint Wealth is best for investors looking for retail-focused corporate bond investing with relatively low entry amounts.

Grip Invest

Grip Invest offers an online marketplace for corporate bonds and government securities. Its bond platform provides access to products including G-Secs, Treasury Bills and State Development Loans, alongside corporate bonds. It also offers tools to compare and estimate potential bond returns.

Key Features

- Corporate and government bonds: The platform covers corporate bonds, G-Secs, Treasury Bills and SDLs.

- Bond filters: Investors can evaluate opportunities using factors such as YTM, tenure, credit rating, minimum investment, bond type and return frequency.

- Return calculator: Its calculator lets investors adjust investment amount, tenure, YTM and coupon frequency to estimate potential returns.

- Digital investing: Grip describes an online process covering KYC, e-sign and payment.

- Sell before maturity: The platform states that bond investments can be sold before redemption, subject to market conditions.

Who It Is Best For

Grip Invest is best for investors who want to compare government and corporate bonds using detailed filters.

TheFixedIncome

TheFixedIncome is a specialist online bond platform offering several categories of fixed-income securities. Its website includes bank bonds, PSU bonds, government-guaranteed bonds, tax-free bonds, NBFC bonds, private bonds and government securities. Individual listings provide security-level details to help investors assess available opportunities.

Key Features

- Wide bond categories: Investors can browse bank, PSU, NBFC, private, tax-free and government-related bonds.

- Detailed listings: Bond pages show information such as coupon, interest-payment frequency, maturity, price, yield and credit rating.

- Security information: Individual listings identify whether a bond is secured or unsecured.

- Payment frequency: Investors can compare securities offering monthly or annual interest payments, among other structures.

- Online access: Investors can explore available bonds and access their details through the platform.

Who It Is Best For

TheFixedIncome is best for investors who want a specialist bond marketplace with detailed security-level information.

Zerodha

Zerodha provides access to listed bonds, NCDs and tax-free bonds through its Kite platform. Investors can search for a company's available debentures in the same way they search for shares. Zerodha also provides access to government securities, making the platform relevant for investors who already use its broader brokerage ecosystem.

Key Features

- Listed bonds and NCDs: Investors can search for available bonds and debentures directly through Kite.

- Tax-free bonds: Investors can also buy eligible tax-free bonds through the platform.

- Secondary-market trading: These instruments trade in the secondary market, with Zerodha stating a T+1 settlement cycle.

- Government securities: Investors can also access G-Secs through Zerodha's platform.

- Exchange information: Zerodha directs investors to NSE and BSE for details including maturity, coupon rate and bond type.

- Integrated brokerage: Bond investing is available within the same ecosystem used for other market investments.

Who It Is Best For

Zerodha is best for existing users who want to access bonds through their brokerage account.

How to choose a bond-investing app in 2026

The right bond-investing app depends on the type of securities you want to access and how much information you need before making an investment decision. A platform with detailed bond filters can help you compare YTM, credit rating, maturity, and minimum investment, while a specialist fixed-income marketplace may offer a wider selection of debt securities.

Investors should assess YTM, coupon, credit rating, issuer quality, security status, maturity and liquidity before investing. Higher yield can come with higher credit or market risk, and bonds can lose value if sold before maturity. Groww notes that bond investments can involve credit and liquidity risks, and that risk varies by issuer, rating, security, and other bond terms.

For investors looking for a convenient way to compare fixed-income opportunities, Groww's dedicated bond marketplace offers a broad mix of bond discovery, comparison, listed bonds, and new issues in one place.

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