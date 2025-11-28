Top Luxury Developers in Noida to Watch Out For in 2026

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], November 28: Noida's luxury housing landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation, driven by affluent professionals, global corporate entrants, and the surge of lifestyle-centric living. According to Anarock, housing prices in Delhi-NCR, with Noida being one of the major markets, jumped 24% year-on-year during the July-September 2025 period on the back of higher demand, especially for luxury homes. Meanwhile, another report by Anarock shows that with a massive 72% jump in luxury home prices, NCR has firmly positioned itself as the country's most aggressive growth market in real estate.

Over the years, Noida has witnessed the impressive luxury projects launched by multiple developers. Amongst those who have been crafting luxury projects with world-class design, wellness-led ecosystems, and best-in-class amenities, a few of the developers are listed below to watch out for in 2026.

Gaurs Group - With nearly 30 years of pioneering real estate growth, Gaurs Group (formerly known as Gaursons) has established itself as a leader in India's real estate landscape. Over the years, Gaurs Group has developed more than 65 million sq. ft. of area, delivered 75,000 units, and 70 projects, including three townships, earning the trust of over 3 lakh satisfied customers. One of the significant milestones has been the delivery of 15,000 units in just one year (2015), which is a national record. Besides, the Group has been a first-mover and one of the most prominent developers in the Yamuna Expressway belt. In recent years, Gaurs has successfully launched four luxury projects, three of which were completely sold out within 24 to 72 hours of their launch. Gaurs Group's portfolio spans luxury residential, commercial, and retail developments.

Gulshan Group - With a legacy of over 36 years, Gulshan Group has established itself as one of NCR's most trusted names in real estate. The developer has successfully delivered 10 landmark projects, covering more than 7.5 lakh sq. mtr. of built-up area, and has earned the trust of over 8,000 happy families. The Group's upcoming developments span an additional 16 lakh sq. mtr., reflecting its steady expansion and commitment to creating elegant, enduring residential spaces that combine luxury, comfort, and thoughtful urban living. The Group's current luxury development, Gulshan Dynasty, is located in Sector 144, Noida. The project spans a saleable area of 9.8 lakh sq. ft., featuring three towers rising 36 floors high and comprising a total of 204 ultra-luxury residences. Besides, the Group is now gearing up to deepen its presence in the branded residences segment, blending hospitality-grade services with curated lifestyle experiences. With a growing appetite for personalised, high-quality living among affluent homebuyers, the Gulshan Group aims to set new benchmarks in this space through design excellence, elevated amenities, and a service-led approach to modern luxury.

Prateek Group - Prateek Group was incorporated in 2005 with a vision to redefine innovative construction and ensure uncompromised quality and on-time delivery. Founded by Mr. Prashant Tiwari, a Civil Engineer by qualification and a visionary & futuristic by nature, the Group has consistently pushed the bar for sustainable building practices, urban architecture, and innovative living spaces across NCR. Prateek Group stands tall as the first luxury developer of Noida with the launch of Noida's first luxury living project, Prateek Stylome, in 2011, followed by Prateek Edifice in 2013. With 20+ years of expertise, the group has delivered 20 million square feet, catering to more than 50,000+ happy customers, and underscoring the exquisite life at Prateek.

The strong focus on modern amenities, eco-friendly initiatives, and stringent safety standards has not only earned the Group awards and recognition but also the trust of both homebuyers and investors. In January 2025, the company announced the launch of its highly anticipated luxury project, Prateek Grand Begonia. The ambitious development will have a total of 2400 units in the configuration of 2,3, and 4 BHK. Strategically located along the thriving NH24 corridor, the project is located in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, which has been the prime focus of real estate development in the last 4 to 5 years. Besides in Noida Sec-150, the company has envisioned a benchmark for luxury living spaces with its low-density project - Prateek Canary. With future-readiness at its core, this development offers uninterrupted panoramic green views and a huge private deck to embrace them. Backed by the trust and brand, Prateek Group's projects stand out for their future-resilient planning, offering homes that are spacious, flexible, and designed to adapt to market trends.

County Group - County Group is one of the leading real estate developers in the National Capital Region with more than 30 years of promoter legacy, known for its aesthetic design, quality construction, and on-time project delivery in both residential, commercial, and office real estate spaces. The Group has delivered nearly 18 million sq. ft of living spaces to more than 10,000 families; thanks to its landmark projects like Orange County, Olive County, Cherry County, Coco County, Ivy County, County Spaces, besides Noida's First Luxury Project, Cleo County project and Noida's First Ultra Luxury Project County 107, to name a few, in Delhi NCR region. The group has more than 20 million sq. ft. of living space under construction of commercial/retail space.

Experion Developers - Experion Developers is a luxury real estate company in India and a wholly owned subsidiary of Experion Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore. Backed by FDI, the company is committed to delivering world-class residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. It is part of the AT Capital Group, a globally diversified business group with interests across real estate, renewable energy, structured credit, and public markets in India, the GCC, Europe, and the United States. In India, the group also operates Juniper Green Energy, a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) delivering clean and sustainable energy solutions.

Experion Developers has a track record of successfully undertaking 10 landmark projects across Gurugram, Lucknow, Noida, and Amritsar covering a total of 9.42 million square feet (0.87 million square meters) built-up area. The company has plans to develop large-format integrated townships, high-rise condominiums, commercial spaces, hotels, and resorts. Furthering this growth, the company is also enhancing its footprint along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, where a nearly five-acre land space is being envisioned for a premium residential-led development in the future.

