VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 24: The latest offering from Top 'N Town is dedicated to one of India's most beloved desserts - made up of the goodness of milk for today's consumers, it is in a convenient stick format as well as indulgent Falooda Matka format.

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Some desserts never go out of style. One such is rose kulfi. This fragrant, creamy and deeply entrenched in Indian cooking has been a favorite since ages—be it during festive seasons, family get-togethers or lazy summer evenings. Rose Kulfi is one of India's most loved desserts which has been brought up to date with the launch of the new Rose Kulfi Stick and Rose Kulfi Falooda Matka by Top 'N Town.

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In the Indian food and beverage sector, the traditional flavors are making a comeback. Today's consumers have grown used to products that remind them of old times while they are perfectly able to fit in today's lifestyles. They’re not just interested in brands to choose between heritage and innovation, but in those that can connect them in meaningful ways.

Inspired by this shift, Top 'N Town's Rose Kulfi range is crafted with the goodness of milk and infused with the delicate flavour of rose to recreate the taste that has delighted generations. The launch is available in two thoughtfully designed formats, each offering a unique way to enjoy the classic dessert. The Rose Kulfi Stick is perfect for an easy, on-the-go indulgence, while the Rose Kulfi Falooda Matka recreates the richness of a traditional Indian dessert with fragrant gulkand, refreshing sabja seeds, fine vermicelli, almonds and cashews, bringing together layers of flavour and texture in every spoonful.

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Rather than changing what people already love about rose kulfi, Top 'N Town has focused on presenting it in formats that suit today's lifestyles. The result is a range that stays true to the essence of the classic while making it easier for consumers to enjoy it—whether they're looking for a quick treat on the move or a more indulgent dessert experience to savour.

"Indian desserts have a unique ability to bring back memories, whether it's of family celebrations, festivals or simple moments shared with loved ones," said a spokesperson for Top 'N Town Ice Cream. "With our Rose Kulfi range, we wanted to celebrate that emotional connection while offering consumers two distinct ways to enjoy it. By combining authentic flavours with the goodness of milk and thoughtfully designed formats, we're bringing a timeless favourite to today's generation without losing what makes it so special."

Early consumer response to the launch has been enthusiastic, with families, kulfi lovers and young consumers appreciating its authentic rose flavour, creamy texture and distinctive presentation. The availability of both the Rose Kulfi Stick and Rose Kulfi Falooda Matka has resonated with consumers, offering the choice between a convenient everyday indulgence and a richer, traditional dessert experience.

The Rose Kulfi Falooda Matka is available in a 100 ml single-serve ceramic matka at an MRP of ₹60, while the Rose Kulfi Stick is available in a 55 ml single-serve format at an MRP of ₹50. Both products are available across Top 'N Town Ice Cream parlours and retail outlets in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha (Maharashtra). The launch is also supported by Top 'N Town's ongoing 'Mood Ka Reset' campaign, built around a simple belief—that sometimes, all it takes is one bite of great ice cream to instantly lift your mood. Every serving of Rose Kulfi is designed to deliver exactly that: a refreshing little mood reset inspired by one of India's most loved desserts.

As consumer tastes continue to evolve, Top 'N Town remains committed to celebrating the flavours that have shaped India's dessert culture while presenting them in ways that feel relevant for today's generation.

Some desserts become classics because they're woven into our memories. With its Rose Kulfi Stick and Rose Kulfi Falooda Matka, Top 'N Town celebrates one of India's most loved traditional desserts by staying true to its essence while making it easier for a new generation to enjoy. Crafted with the goodness of milk, it's a reminder that some flavours never go out of style.

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