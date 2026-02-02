Top Residential Real Estate Developer in Hyderabad: ASBL Recognised at Times Business Awards Hyderabad 2026

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir)

ASBL has been recognised as the Top Residential Real Estate Developer in Hyderabad at the Times Business Awards Hyderabad 2026. The recognition reflects the company’s approach to building homes around the people who will live in them, while staying involved with customers through every stage of their journey, from the first design decision to life after handover.

Ajitesh Korupolu, CEO and founder, ASBL with KT Rama Rao at Times Business Awards

For ASBL, the job of a developer is not limited to building and selling homes. It starts much before construction, by understanding what customers need from their homes and communities. Once a customer chooses an ASBL home, the focus is on making the buying journey simple, clear and reliable. The relationship does not end when the keys are handed over. ASBL continues to stay connected with its customers and support them as they settle into their homes.

Advertisement

This approach is also a key part of the ASBL ecosystem. The company believes that trust is built through every interaction, not through one promise. By staying close to its customers, ASBL understands how people use their homes, amenities and shared spaces after they move in. What works well, what can be improved and how people actually live in these communities all become important inputs for the next project.

This creates a continuous feedback loop between the people living in ASBL communities and the teams building them. Customer experiences after handover help the company make better decisions in future projects, from planning and design to amenities and community spaces. In this way, every completed community becomes a source of learning for the next one.

This approach continues to shape ASBL's new project, ASBL Legacy, launched at RTC X Roads in Central Hyderabad. The project was planned around an insight into the neighbourhood: many people have strong ties to Central Hyderabad and want to continue living here, but also seek the lifestyle and amenities of a fully gated community, an option that has largely been absent in the area. ASBL Legacy aims to bridge this gap as the only fully gated community in the RTC X Roads neighbourhood and the tallest project in the area, with three towers rising up to G+50 floors. Spread across approximately 7.97 acres, the development will feature 73.25% open space, a 74,000 sq. ft. clubhouse and more than 50 amenities. Located just two minutes from RTC X Roads Metro Station, the project brings together the advantages of an established central location with the experience of a planned gated community.

Advertisement

The recognition at the Times Business Awards Hyderabad 2026 is a reflection of this way of working. For ASBL, every home that is built adds to a larger understanding of what people in Hyderabad want from the places they call home. That understanding will continue to shape how the company designs, builds and improves its communities in the years ahead.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)