Toshiba Unveils the Future of Freshness with its Latest Premium Glass Door Refrigerator Range in India

New Delhi [India], August 5: Toshiba, the globally trusted Japanese brand in home appliances, proudly unveils its latest range of big-capacity Glass Door Refrigerators in India--setting a new benchmark in premium cooling solutions for the style- and performance-conscious Indian home. As Indian consumers increasingly demand appliances where elegant design meets cutting-edge functionality.

Toshiba has always been known for providing technologically-advanced high-quality home appliances. This new range embodies our philosophy of purposeful innovation -- bringing together refined design and powerful performance to exceed the demands of the next-gen consumer."

Rooted in the revered Japanese Takumi philosophy of master craftsmanship, the new collection reflects Toshiba's unwavering commitment to engineering products where every detail is designed with precision, purpose, and passion. At the heart of this launch lies Toshiba's brand philosophy--#DetailsMatter--which not only defines the essence of this range but also charts the path for the brand's future. From product design to features, and from packaging to advertising, every touchpoint reaffirms Toshiba's promise to deliver home solutions that are thoughtfully crafted, beautifully executed, and deeply attuned to the needs of modern living.

Speaking at the launch, Siddharth Saxena, India Country Head said, "India is one of strategic markets, and we are committed to contributing meaningfully to the evolving lifestyle aspirations of Indian consumers. In today's modern homes, style and performance are essential. Our new range of Toshiba Glass Door refrigerators reflects this shift, bringing together elegant design and intelligent engineering to meet the needs of a new generation. Every element is guided by the Takumi-inspired philosophy, which places the highest value on precision, purpose, and enduring craftsmanship. As we continue to innovate, our reinforce our aim to deliver products that elevate everyday living and resonate with the values of beauty, reliability, and thoughtful details."

Elegant Masterpiece of Design & Performance in Black Glass

Leading our new premium range with power and elegance -- presenting the spectacular 608L frost-free refrigerator with a sleek Black Glass finish that transforms functional design into a statement of style.

A standout feature is the Automatic Ice Maker, designed for effortless convenience. With Auto Ice Maker Function, consumers can get many ice cubes at once without any hassles.

The 608 Litre refrigerator incorporates Cool Air Wrap System that circulates pure and Fresh air to the corners of the fridge using multiple vents. The Ag+ (Silver nano) Crisper coated with Ag+ ions that restricts bacterial growth keeping groceries fresh for a longer period.

For optimal food preservation the model features PURE BIO Deodorizer Technology, helps maintain the freshness and nutritional content of your food. Honeycomb ceramics absorbs unwanted smell efficiently. A combination of sterilization and deodorization, as well as the special action of Ag+ ion catalyst effectively reduces bacteria rate, slow down the ripening and rotting process.

The Electronic Touch Control panel, offering feather-touch precision and a luxurious user interface. Positioned externally for added convenience, this sleek interface allows users to adjust internal temperatures and activate features such as Eco Mode for power-saving performance or Quick Freeze Mode for rapid cooling--all with the gentle touch of a finger.

Further enhancing food preservation is the Ultra Fresh Zone--a specially designated compartment that maintains a temperature range of 0°C to -3°C. Perfect for storing dairy, seafood, or pre-cooked frozen foods, this space allows ingredients to go straight from the refrigerator to cooking without the need for defrosting, saving time while retaining texture and taste.

It is powered by a Origin Inverter Compressor, to ensure optimum energy consumption translating into energy savings,

Premium Series for Modern Living Spaces

Toshiba extends this luxurious experience with two 411L capacity models, each designed to bring advanced Japanese technology into urban Indian homes. The new models come in a vibrant Gem Blue finish, & Black Glass look.

Both models are powered by the Origin Inverter Technology, which combines an Inverter Compressor and Inverter Fan Motor. This dynamic pairing ensures that the fan automatically senses the compressor's cooling demands and adjusts its speed across four levels, maximizing cooling efficiency while minimizing energy use and operational noise.

Exclusive to Toshiba, the Air FALL Cooling System is integrated into both models. Unlike traditional single-direction airflow systems, AirFALL delivers cooling from both the back and front, enveloping food items in a natural, encircling air stream that maintains even internal temperatures and extends freshness.

Other Key features are, PURE BIO Deodorizer which helps to keep food fresh for long time.

These elegant looking Models hosts a Touch Control at the freezer Door to make it convenient for consumers to adjust freezer temperature and choose from different modes.

The Ultra Fresh Zone in the refrigerator, suitable for storing dairy items and nonvegetarian food, which can be achieved at low temperature to keep it fresh and not frozen

All Toshiba refrigerators come with a 10-year compressor warranty.

After Sales Service Support

Along with customer inspired innovations, Toshiba also ensures robust after sales services through a wide network of service centers to ensure ease and availability for its customers. At present, the company has a strong network of dealers across India and robust after sales services through its strong service footprint in the country., the brand has a tollfree service support where customers can directly connect on the number - 18004191111.

Built with Japanese Manufacturing DNA to deliver quality and efficient home appliances, Toshiba Lifestyle Products & Services develops, manufactures and markets white goods, such as refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners and other small domestic appliances under the Toshiba brand name. The home solutions are designed, engineered, and manufactured with uncompromising attention to the details that matter most to the consumers.

