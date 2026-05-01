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Home / Business / Total April gross GST collection stood at Rs 2,42,702 crore, up by 8.7% YoY

Total April gross GST collection stood at Rs 2,42,702 crore, up by 8.7% YoY

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ANI
Updated At : 11:56 AM May 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Total Gross GST Revenue rose 8.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in April 2026, reaching a total of Rs 2,42,702 crore, compared to the Rs 2,23,265 crore collected during the same month in last year, according to the data released by the finance ministry.

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The growth was primarily driven by a significant surge in import-related taxes, which outpaced domestic collections during the start of the new fiscal year.

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The gross revenue from imports stood at Rs 57,580 crore for the month, marking a 25.8 per cent increase from the Rs 45,754 crore recorded in April 2025. Meanwhile, gross domestic revenue grew by 4.3 per cent to reach Rs 1,85,122 crore. This domestic total included Central GST of Rs 52,140 crore, State GST of Rs 61,331 crore, and Integrated GST of Rs 71,651 crore.

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After adjusting for refunds, the net GST revenue for April 2026 settled at Rs 2,10,909 crore, representing a 7.3 per cent increase over the previous year. Total refunds for the month rose by 19.3 per cent to Rs 31,793 crore.

While domestic refunds saw a sharp rise of 54.6 per cent to Rs 19,996 crore, export-related refunds through the ICEGATE system experienced a 14 per cent decline, totaling Rs 11,797 crore.

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According to the data, several states such as Maharashtra (+40%), Karnataka (+42%), Telangana (+36%) and Puducherry (+108%) recorded strong YoY SGST growth in April, while some states like Ladakh (-8%) and Jharkhand (0%) saw declines or no change.

Last month, India's gross GST collections stood at Rs 2,00,064 crore, marking an 8.8 per cent increase compared to Rs 1,83,845 crore in March 2025. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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