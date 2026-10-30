TOTAL Sports & Fitness Celebrates 23 Years of Growing with India’s Sporting Community

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: TOTAL Sports & Fitness celebrates 23 years of being part of India’s sporting journeys, marking a milestone shaped by customer trust, shared experiences and a growing passion for sport. Founded in 2003 with a 400-square-foot store in Dadar, Mumbai, TOTAL has grown to 21 stores across 13 cities and six states, serving over 20 lakh customers.

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Over the years, the brand has grown alongside its customers, supporting their changing interests, ambitions and relationship with sport. For some, sport is about competition and achievement; for others, it is about fitness, recreation or spending time with family and friends. These different journeys have been an important part of TOTAL’s story, making its 23rd anniversary a celebration of the community it has grown with. Today, TOTAL offers over 10,000 products across more than 100 brands, spanning multiple sporting and fitness categories. As interest in sports and active lifestyles continues to grow, the brand remains focused on understanding customer needs, offering the right guidance and making quality sports and fitness products more accessible.

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Niteen L. Shah, Founder & Managing Director, TOTAL Sports & Fitness, said, “When I look back at these 23 years, what makes me proudest is not just how much the business has grown, but the people who have been part of that journey. Every customer who has trusted us, every family that has made sport a part of their lives, and every person who has found joy, confidence or a sense of achievement through sport has given this journey meaning. We started with a simple belief that more people should have access to sports and fitness, and that purpose continues to guide us. This anniversary is as much about celebrating those relationships as it is about looking ahead. We want to keep growing, reaching more communities and inspiring more people to make sport a part of their lives.”

As India’s sporting industry continues to grow, driven by rising participation, improving sports infrastructure and government initiatives to promote fitness and grassroots sports, TOTAL aims to play a larger role in making sports more accessible. Over the years, the brand has grown alongside India’s sporting community, helping customers, academies, clubs and institutions access the right equipment and expert guidance. Looking ahead, TOTAL aims to expand its retail presence, strengthen its product offerings and contribute to the wider sporting ecosystem by supporting initiatives that encourage more people to take up sports and fitness.

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For TOTAL, 23 years represents more than business growth. It celebrates the relationships built, the sporting aspirations supported and the role the brand continues to play in people’s lives. As it enters its next chapter, TOTAL remains focused on growing with India’s sporting community and contributing to a culture where sports and fitness become an integral part of everyday life.

About TOTAL Sports & Fitness

Established in 2003, Total Sports & Fitness is India’s leading Multi - Brand, Multi - Sports retail chain, offering a comprehensive range of sports equipment, fitness gear and active lifestyle products from leading global and domestic brands. The company offers over 10,000 products across 100+ leading brands and has served a growing community of over 20,00,000 happy customers. Built on expert guidance, product knowledge and personalised customer service, Total Sports & Fitness is committed to making quality sports and fitness solutions accessible to everyone.

Beyond retail, the company provides end-to-end solutions across gym set-ups, outdoor fitness zones, swimming pool and garden equipment, customised sportswear and complete indoor and outdoor sports infrastructure, including specialised flooring, game courts and accessories. Its clientele includes Lupin, Alkem, ONGC, HP, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, Godrej, Times Group, DNA, KEM, Kalpataru, Marathon, Lodha, Hiranandani, Oberoi, Nahar, Podar International Schools, Mumbai Cricket Association, Acres Club, Gold’s Gym, ITC, Hyatt, JW Marriott, Four Seasons, Indian Army, Indian Navy, CISF and many others.

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