Total Sports & Fitness enters Karnataka with launch of its first franchise store in Bengaluru

VMPL

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24: Total Sports & Fitness, India's leading multi-brand sports and fitness retail chain, has announced the launch of its first store in Bengaluru, marking the brand's entry into Karnataka and a significant milestone in its expansion journey. Located at Devasandra, Krishnarajapuram the new outlet is the company's 20th store nationwide and is being operated by franchise partner Vigneshkumar Ganesan.

Advertisement

Spread across approximately 1,400 sq. ft., the Bengaluru store is designed as a one-stop destination for sports enthusiasts, fitness seekers, and active lifestyle consumers. The store offers an extensive assortment of sports equipment, fitness gear, accessories, and active lifestyle products from 300+ leading global and domestic brands, catering to everyone from beginners and fitness enthusiasts to serious athletes.

Advertisement

With a legacy dating back to 2003 and a growing customer base of over 6,00,000 satisfied customers, Total Sports & Fitness has built its reputation on offering expert guidance, product knowledge, and personalised assistance alongside a comprehensive product portfolio. The Bengaluru store extends this philosophy to Karnataka, ensuring customers have access to trusted advice and quality products under one roof.

Commenting on the launch, Niteen Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Total Sports & Fitness, said, "Bengaluru is one of India's most vibrant and fitness-conscious cities, with a strong culture around running, cycling, gym fitness, recreational sports, and active lifestyles. As awareness around health and wellness continues to grow, consumers are increasingly seeking specialised retail experiences backed by expert guidance. We are delighted to enter Karnataka through our franchise model and partner with entrepreneurs who share our vision of making quality sports and fitness solutions more accessible to consumers across key growth markets in India."

Advertisement

India's sports and fitness retail ecosystem continues to witness strong momentum, driven by rising health awareness, urbanisation, increasing disposable incomes, and growing participation in sports and fitness activities. The country's sports and fitness goods market is expected to witness sustained growth over the coming decade, creating significant opportunities for organised retail players to enhance consumer access to quality products and services.

As one of India's leading technology and innovation hubs, Bengaluru has emerged as a major market for fitness, wellness, and active lifestyle products. The city is home to a large population of young professionals, fitness communities, sports clubs, and recreational athletes, making it a natural choice for Total Sports & Fitness's expansion into South India. The launch also reflects the company's strategy of strengthening its presence through a combination of company-owned and franchise-led stores in high-growth markets.

Speaking on the association, Vigneshkumar Ganesan, Franchise Owner, Total Sports & Fitness Bengaluru, said, "Bengaluru's consumers are highly aware, quality-conscious, and deeply invested in fitness and sports. We are excited to bring the Total Sports & Fitness experience to the city and provide customers access to an unmatched range of products, trusted brands, and expert guidance. We believe the store will become a preferred destination for the city's growing community of sports and fitness enthusiasts."

The Bengaluru launch marks another important milestone in Total Sports & Fitness's growth journey as it continues to expand its footprint across India. By combining an extensive product assortment, expert-led customer engagement, and a strong retail experience, the company aims to play a meaningful role in supporting India's evolving sports, fitness, and wellness culture.

About Total Sports & Fitness

Total Sports & Fitness is India's leading multi-brand sports and fitness retail chain, offering a wide range of sports equipment, fitness gear, and active lifestyle products from leading global and domestic brands. The company is focused on building an integrated, experience-led retail ecosystem that caters to India's growing community of fitness enthusiasts. The store offers over 5,000+ unique products from 100+ leading brands, catering to everyone from beginners to serious athletes. With a legacy dating back to 2003 and a growing base of over 6,00,000+ happy customers, the brand is focused on delivering a truly complete shopping experience--where expert guidance, product knowledge, and personalised assistance come together to replicate the role of a trusted coach.

Beyond retail, Total Sports & Fitness offers end-to-end solutions across gym set-ups, outdoor fitness zones, swimming pool and garden equipment, as well as complete indoor and outdoor sports infrastructure--including specialised flooring, game courts, and accessories. The company also provides customised sportswear and equipment tailored to client requirements. Its diverse clientele spans leading institutions and organisations such as the Indian Navy, Indian Army, CISF, Mumbai Police, ONGC, BPCL, Bajaj Auto, Godrej, ITC, Hyatt, JW Marriott, Four Seasons, Mumbai Cricket Association, and reputed educational institutions and real estate developers, reflecting its strong credibility across both institutional and corporate segments.

For further information: www.totalsf.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)