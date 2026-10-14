TOTAL Sports & Fitness Enters Vadodara with Its First Store in the City, Marking Its Third in Gujarat

VMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 14: Total Sports & Fitness, India’s leading Multi-Brand, Multi-Sports retail chain, has opened its first store in Vadodara, marking its third store in Gujarat, following its presence in Surat and Ahmedabad, and another milestone in its expansion across India. Located on Vasana-Bhayli Road, the new 1,500 sqft. store brings together sports equipment, fitness gear and active lifestyle products from over 100 brands across sporting categories, with a key focus on cricket and badminton, catering to athletes, fitness enthusiasts, coaches and recreational players across the city.

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The inauguration was graced by Mr. Nayan Mongia, former Indian cricketer, as the Chief Guest, who felicitated the team at the launch. Reflecting on the importance of sports and initiatives that encourage greater participation, he highlighted how playing sports can bring happiness, build discipline and promote a healthier lifestyle.Designed as a destination for sporting and fitness needs, the store offers a diverse range of products for customers across age groups and playing levels. From beginners exploring a new sport to regular players and experienced athletes looking for the right equipment, the store aims to make quality products and informed guidance more accessible to Vadodara’s growing sporting community

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Mr. Nayan Mongia, former Indian cricketer, said, “Sports have the power to bring people together and create happiness beyond the playing field. Initiatives that make sports and fitness more accessible encourage people, especially young children, to participate, stay active and develop important life skills. It is encouraging to see brands like TOTAL investing in the sporting ecosystem and creating more opportunities for people to make sports a part of their everyday lives.”

Commenting on the launch, Niteen L. Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Total Sports & Fitness, said, “Our journey has always been about making sports and fitness more accessible and encouraging more people to participate and play. Vadodara's growing interest in sports, fitness and active lifestyles presents an opportunity for organised sports retail to serve a wider consumer base. With access to products across multiple sporting categories and guidance to help customers make informed choices, the new store aims to cater to the city's diverse sporting community, from beginners and recreational players to coaches and experienced athletes. As we expand, our focus remains on bringing quality products, expert guidance and a better sports retail experience closer to customers.”

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Jiten Chheda, Founder & Managing Director, Total Sports & Fitness, said, “Expanding into Vadodara is another step in our journey to build a stronger presence across India. We believe that access to the right equipment and reliable guidance can make a meaningful difference to people at every stage of their sporting journey. Through our new store, we aim to serve everyone from those taking up a sport for the first time to regular players, coaches and fitness enthusiasts.”

Kulin Desai, Franchise Partner, Total Sports & Fitness, said, “I feel incredibly happy and proud to be part of the TOTAL legacy and bring the brand to Vadodara. Being associated with a brand that has spent over two decades making sports and fitness more accessible is a meaningful opportunity. I look forward to serving the city’s sporting community and contributing to initiatives that encourage more people, especially young people, to take up sports, stay active and experience the happiness that comes with playing.”

The launch reflects the company’s continued focus on expanding into new markets and bringing specialised sports retail closer to consumers. Founded in 2003 with a 400-square-foot store in Dadar, Mumbai, Total Sports & Fitness has grown to 21 stores across 13 cities and six states, serving over 20 lakh customers. With a portfolio spanning multiple sports and fitness categories, the Vadodara store will cater to customers across age groups and playing levels, from beginners exploring a new sport to regular players and experienced athletes looking for the right equipment.

Beyond its retail network, Total Sports & Fitness offers solutions for gym set-ups, outdoor fitness zones, customised sportswear, and indoor and outdoor sports infrastructure, including specialised flooring and game courts, with swimming pool and garden equipment completing its range of offerings. With its continued expansion, the company aims to strengthen access to sports and fitness products while supporting participation at every level.

About Total Sports & Fitness

Established in 2003, Total Sports & Fitness is India’s leading multi-brand, multi-sports retail chain, offering a comprehensive range of sports equipment, fitness gear and active lifestyle products from leading global and domestic brands. The company offers over 10,000 products across more than 100 leading brands and has served over 20 lakh customers. Built on expert guidance, product knowledge and personalised customer service, Total Sports & Fitness is committed to making quality sports and fitness solutions accessible to everyone.

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