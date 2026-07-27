Total Sports & Fitness Partners with Times Network Pickleball Grand Prix as the Exclusive Sports Partner for the Inaugural Mumbai Edition

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: Total Sports & Fitness, India's leading multi-brand sports and fitness retail chain, partnered with the Times Network Pickleball Grand Prix Mumbai Edition 2026 as the Exclusive Sports Partner. Held on 23 July 2026 at Nauti Pickle, The Ballard Pier, Mumbai, the inaugural edition of the 12-city championship brought together nearly 100 participants from Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities, celebrating the rapid growth of pickleball in India.

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As the Exclusive Sports Partner, Total Sports & Fitness supported the tournament through its sponsorship, 20 specially curated winner sports kits and exclusive participant benefits designed to encourage continued participation in the sport. Each winner's kit included own brand TOTAL merchandise that included- T-300 Pickle Paddle with a padded cover, Sipper, Customised Keychain, Pair of Socks, Wrist Band and a Kit Bag. Additionally, all participants were given an exclusive TOTAL Privilege Club membership card and a Discount Voucher.

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The Mumbai edition witnessed participation from nearly 100 players representing Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities, reflecting pickleball's growing popularity across India. As the first stop of the 12-city championship, the event brought together athletes, enthusiasts and the wider sporting community, setting the stage for one of India's largest pickleball circuits.

Commenting on the partnership, Niteen Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Total Sports & Fitness, said: "For us, this was far more than a sponsorship or a brand association it was an opportunity to support a movement that is bringing people together through sport. It was immensely gratifying to witness the enthusiasm around pickleball, especially seeing players travel from Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities. That kind of commitment speaks volumes about the future of the sport in India. At Total Sports & Fitness, we have always believed that our role extends beyond retail to enabling sporting communities and encouraging active lifestyles. We were proud to partner with the Times Network Pickleball Grand Prix as the Exclusive Sports Partner and to play a small role in the beginning of what we believe will become one of India's most exciting sporting platforms. We look forward to seeing this 12-city journey inspire more people to pick up the sport and help strengthen India's sporting culture."

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The partnership reflected Total Sports & Fitness's commitment to nurturing India's growing sporting ecosystem by going beyond retail and actively supporting platforms that promote participation. Through winner rewards, participant benefits, on-ground activations, expert engagement and nationwide visibility, the brand continued to encourage more people to embrace pickleball while strengthening its position as a trusted destination for sports enthusiasts across the country.

About Total Sports & Fitness

Established in 2003, Total Sports & Fitness is India's leading multi-brand sports and fitness retail chain, offering a comprehensive range of sports equipment, fitness gear and active lifestyle products from leading global and domestic brands. The company offers over 5,000 products across 100+ leading brands and has served a growing community of over 20,00,000 happy customers. Built on expert guidance, product knowledge and personalised customer service, Total Sports & Fitness is committed to making quality sports and fitness solutions accessible to everyone.

Beyond retail, the company provides end-to-end solutions across gym set-ups, outdoor fitness zones, swimming pool and garden equipment, customised sportswear and complete indoor and outdoor sports infrastructure, including specialised flooring, game courts and accessories Its clientele includes Lupin, Alkem, ONGC, HP, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, Godrej, Times Group, DNA, KEM, Kalpataru, Marathon, Lodha, Hiranandani, Oberoi, Nahar, Podar International Schools, Mumbai Cricket Association, Acres Club, Gold's Gym, ITC, Hyatt, JW Marriott, Four Seasons, Indian Army, Indian Navy, CISF and many others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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