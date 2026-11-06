Total Transport Systems Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Results, with Revenue Up 73.7 Percent to Rs 284 Cr and PAT Rising 3.0x to Rs 7 Cr

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Total Transport Systems Limited (NSE: TOTAL), one of India’s leading international logistics company, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2026.

Q2 FY27 Business Volume Overview:

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Q2 & H1 FY27 Consolidated Financial Performance:

Commenting on the results, Mr. Makarand Pradhan, Promoter and MD of Total Transport Systems Limited said,

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“We have continued our growth momentum in the second quarter, with H1 FY27 revenue increasing 53.6% YoY to ₹478 crore. The growth in topline was supported by the addition of new clients, expansion of our last-mile delivery segment and increased business volumes in air cargo. Our diversified service portfolio and asset-light business model continue to support the expansion of our operations.

Going forward, we are focused on expanding our presence across more cities, strengthening our last-mile delivery operations and adding dedicated teams to scale up our air cargo business. These initiatives are expected to support further growth in both topline and bottom line, while enhancing our service capabilities and operational efficiency. We remain committed to executing our growth plans with discipline and creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Shrikant Nibandhe, Promoter and CFO of Total Transport Systems Limited said,

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“In Q2 FY27, the Company recorded revenue of ₹284 crore, registering a growth of 73.7% YoY. EBITDA rose 2.2x to ₹10 crore, with the margin improving to 3.7%, while PAT increased nearly 3x to ₹7 crore. During H1 FY27, EBITDA grew 84.5% to ₹17 crore, while PAT more than doubled to ₹11 crore. The EBITDA margin also improved to 3.5% from 2.9% in H1 FY26, indicating an improvement in operating leverage.

Our investments in employee capabilities and new software systems are translating into better operational coordination and management at the enterprise level. We are also working on incorporating AI into our processes to further streamline operations, with the benefits expected to become visible over the coming quarters. Our priorities will continue to be cost control, process improvements and prudent working capital management to strengthen operational performance and financial efficiency.”

About Total Transport Systems Limited (NSE: TOTAL):

Established in 1994, Total Transport Systems Limited (TTSL) is a leading NSE-listed international logistics company offering integrated freight forwarding and supply chain solutions. The Company provides sea freight, air freight, multimodal transportation, customs clearance, warehousing, last-mile delivery and value-added logistics services, catering to customers across diverse industries. Through its association with the world's fifth-largest consolidators' network, iCargo Alliance, TTSL has access to a global network spanning 89+ countries, 1,100+ locations, 166+ offices, and over 180 agents, enabling seamless logistics solutions across key international trade routes.

With a strong pan-India presence and an asset-light business model, TTSL combines global connectivity with local execution to deliver reliable, efficient, and customer-centric logistics solutions. As a member of leading industry bodies, including IATA, FIATA, FFFAI, CAI, BOCB, and AMTOI, the Company is well positioned to benefit from India's expanding trade and logistics sector. Backed by its customer-centric approach, diversified service portfolio, and operational excellence, TTSL remains committed to delivering sustainable growth and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit the company website: www.ttspl.in

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential, and target dates for project-related issues, are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

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