PRNewswire

Manila [Philippines], March 4: TotalEnergies ENEOS successfully commissioned a 1.9 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar rooftop photovoltaic (PV) system in collaboration with SteelAsia Manufacturing Corporation (SteelAsia), Philippines' leading steel firm and one of the largest rebar manufacturers globally.

With over 3,200 solar modules installed, the PV system at SteelAsia's Meycauayan, Bulacan facility generates around 2,700 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually. This initiative not only delivers significant cost savings for SteelAsia but also reduces the company's carbon footprint by approximately 2,300 tons of CO2 emissions each year, equivalent to planting over 34,500 trees.

Advertisement

As part of the 10-year long term solar agreement, TotalEnergies ENEOS fully funded, installed, and will operate the solar system throughout the tenure. SteelAsia will purchase the electricity produced during the 10-year period with no additional upfront costs.

The initiative is part of SteelAsia' wider decarbonization strategy to integrate renewable energy sources across its operations. Two of its other plants - the Calaca green steel manufacturing plant and the Compostela, Cebu rolling mill - are already powered by geothermal energy.

Advertisement

"Sustainability is at the core of our vision for the future of steel manufacturing", shared Andre Sy, President of SteelAsia. "This solar project with TotalEnergies ENEOS is a crucial step in reducing our environmental impact while ensuring energy sufficiency across our operations."

"The steel industry is energy intensive, and we understand the need for improved energy efficiency. We are delighted to be SteelAsia's trusted partner for their first solar rooftop project, supporting them on their decarbonization journey and contributing to the development of sustainable steel industry in the Philippines," said Ingrid Jaumain, Zone Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Philippines Project Corp.

To learn more about TotalEnergies ENEOS tailored solar solutions, check out the free brochure, or contact directly for more information.

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquarterewiderd in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a world class cost-competitive portfolio combining renewables (solar, onshore and offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. By the end of 2024, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity reached over 24 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW in 2025 and more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030. https://renewables.totalenergies.com/en

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS Group operates solar power plants in Japan and is also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, Vietnam and Taiwan. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS' first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

X LinkedIn Facebook Instagram

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group's envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group's envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

About SteelAsia

SteelAsia is the county's flagship steel manufacturer and one of the largest rebar producers in Southeast Asia with four rebar mills across the archipelago and a combined capacity of 2.5 million tons per year. Setting technological and management benchmarks for the industry to follow, SteelAsia introduced to the country state-of-the-art steel rolling mill technology and was the first to regionalize steel supply, dispersing economic activities and job creation with steel facilities in Bulacan, Batangas, Cebu, and Davao City. Recently, SteelAsia became the first Philippine company to export steel bars, and has shipped a total of 87,000 metric tons to Canada as of January 2025. Today, SteelAsia employs over 3,000 personnel; additionally, an estimated 15,000 jobs are created in support of its plant operations. The company estimates it supplies around 80% of all infrastructure, high-rise and other heavy construction in the country. SteelAsia has become a global benchmark for producing steel with one of the lowest CO2 emissions in the world, putting the Philippines at the forefront of the development of Green Steel internationally. With plans to add new facilities that could reduce 7 million tons of CO2 per year, SteelAsia's green steel methodology involves a combination of recycling and renewable energy to achieve a staggering 87% reduction in CO2 compared to traditional steelmaking technologies. Find out more in www.steelasia.com

TotalEnergies ENEOS Contacts

Media Relations: contact.solar.asia@totalenergies.com

SteelAsia Contacts

Media Relations: Tom Tolibas - +639171233128 / pmtolibas@steelasia.com

Cautionary Note TotalEnergies

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cautionary Note ENEOS Corporation

The terms "ENEOS", "ENEOS Group" in this document are used to designate ENEOS Corporation and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by ENEOS Corporation. This document contains certain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in any forward-looking statement due to various factors, which include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources, and materials industries; (2) the impact of COVID-19 on economic activity; (3) changes in laws and regulations; and (4) risks related to litigation and other legal proceedings.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)