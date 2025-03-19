TotalEnergies ENEOS successfully deployed Imerys' first onsite solar project in Southeast Asia

PRNewswire

Ipoh [Malaysia], March 19: TotalEnergies ENEOS and Imerys successfully deployed a 1 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar rooftop photovoltaic (PV) system at Imerys' calcium carbonate production facility in Ipoh, Malaysia. This is Imerys' first onsite solar project in Southeast Asia, and follows a similar project deployed in Wuhu, China in December 2024.

With nearly 1,800 solar modules installed, the system is set to generate an estimated 1,400 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually, reducing the annual CO2 emissions by approximately 790 tons. This is equivalent to planting over 11,850 trees.

Guillaume Delacroix, Senior Vice President, Imerys Performance Minerals EMEA and APAC said: "Imerys aims to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% in absolute terms by 2030 (from a 2021 baseline), in line with the 1.5°C trajectory. The solar project at Ipoh is one of similar Power Purchasing Agreements at our specialty mineral production sites around the world, and a concrete example of what Imerys is doing to achieve this ambitious goal".

Prasanna Karandikar, Industrial Director, Imerys Performance Minerals APAC added, "The partnership with TotalEnergies ENEOS has enabled us to reduce our energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risks, allowing us to maintain our focus on our core business in Malaysia. Imerys intends to step up the energy transition of its specialty minerals business in the Asia Pacific region with similar projects at other sites, including its Wuhu talc and calcium carbonate operations deployed in 2024. Switching to sustainable energy sources such as solar power not only enables us to lower our own carbon footprint, it allows us to offer customers products with an improved eco-profile. At the end of the day, it's a win-win situation for our entire value chain!"

Alexandru Buzatu, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pacific commented: "We are proud to partner with Imerys on their first onsite solar project in Southeast Asia, supporting their decarbonization journey. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing cost efficient and sustainable energy solutions to our customers. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Imerys, paving the way for future initiatives."

Under the 25-years Power Purchasing Agreement (PPA), there is no upfront investment required by Imerys, bringing about significant cost savings for the client. TotalEnergies ENEOS fully funded, installed, and will operate and maintain the solar system, while Imerys will purchase the electricity produced for the duration of the PPA.

The deployment of the solar system in Malaysia further highlights Imerys' commitment to improve energy efficiency and increase use of renewable electricity at its sites globally.

Located northeast of Kuala Lumpur, and operated by Imerys Minerals Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., the Ipoh calcium carbonate mine and its adjacent processing facilities constitute Imerys' largest operation in Southeast Asia. The site produces ground calcium carbonate, sold to diverse markets throughout Asia Pacific. Flagship products include Imerys' FilmLink® brand, an important ingredient in breathable medical gowns and hygiene products, as well as its ImerTouch™ GCC slurry for the latex glove market. As such, the site played a major role in supplying the region with critical ingredients during the recent Covid crisis. Other well-known ranges produced at Ipoh include the highly versatile ImerCarb® brand which is used in a variety of applications such as plastics, rubber, paints and adhesives.

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a world class cost-competitive portfolio combining renewables (solar, onshore and offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. By the end of 2024, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity reached over 24 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW in 2025 and more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030. https://renewables.totalenergies.com/en

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS Group operates solar power plants in Japan and is also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, Vietnam and Taiwan region. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS' first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group's envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group's envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

About Imerys

Imerys is the world's leading supplier of mineral-based specialty solutions for the industry with EUR3.8 billion in revenue and 13,700 employees in 54 countries in 2023. The Group offers high value-added and functional solutions to a wide range of industries and fast-growing markets such as solutions for the energy transition and sustainable construction, as well as natural solutions for consumer goods. Imerys draws on its understanding of applications, technological knowledge, and expertise in material science to deliver solutions which contribute essential properties to customers' products and their performance. As part of its commitment to responsible development, Imerys promotes environmentally friendly products and processes in addition to supporting its customers in their decarbonization efforts.

Imerys is listed on Euronext Paris (France) with the ticker symbol NK.PA.

