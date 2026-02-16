TotalEnergies Marketing India Hosts Annual Distributor Convention to Unveil Future Growth Strategy

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 16: TotalEnergies Marketing India Private Limited (TEMIPL) successfully concluded its annual lubricants distributor convention across key business segments, reinforcing its long-term commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth in India.

Gathering 200 valued distributors and partners from the automotive and industrial lubricants sectors, the convention was held under the motivating theme 'One Vision, One Direction.' Emphasizing the Company's unwavering confidence in its distributor community, the event showcased TEMIPL's strategic roadmap for 2026--a forward-thinking plan focused on deepening mutual trust and optimizing performance across TEMIPL's robust distribution network. The roadmap outlines targeted initiatives to strengthen relationships while driving sustainable, accelerated growth led by innovation.

A major highlight of the convention was the launch of new products--TotalEnergies Hi-Perf Royal Cruiser 15W-50, Hi-Perf Scooter 5W-30, and ELF Moto 4 Scooter 5W-30--alongside the introduction of revamped packaging across the TotalEnergies and ELF product ranges.

At the event, the Company's leadership recognized and celebrated the exceptional performance and dedication of TEMIPL's distributor community. Top performers were presented with high-value premium rewards, underscoring the Company's commitment to rewarding excellence.

Speaking at the convention, senior leadership emphasized the crucial role distributors play in shaping India's automotive aftermarket ecosystem.

"Our trusted distributors are the backbone of our success in India's dynamic lubricants market. A strong, reliable distribution network not only ensures timely access to our products across diverse regions but also enables us to respond swiftly to customer needs. Their dedication and reach are vital to delivering excellence and driving our collective progress," said Viken Najarian, CEO Lubricants Automotive India.

Vincent Minard, Director, Automotive Lubricant APME, added: "India is one of our most exciting growth markets, and our 2026 strategy is built around innovation, operational excellence, and empowering our distributor ecosystem. Together, we are shaping a stronger, more competitive future for TotalEnergies in the region."

About TotalEnergies Marketing India Pvt Ltd.

TotalEnergies Marketing India Private Limited (TEMIPL) started operations in India in 1993. In the country, the company has growing presence in businesses, namely lubricants for automotive and industrial applications, LPG for domestic and commercial applications, and special fluids. TEMIPL has seven industrial plants in the country and a retail network of Auto LPG Dispensing Stations.

TotalEnergies also operates an underground LPG storage facility at Vizag through a 50:50 JV with HPCL (South Asia LPG Ltd), and manufacturing & marketing of modified bitumen derivatives through a 50:50 Joint venture company with Indian Oil Corporation Limited for modified bitumen (IndianOil Total Private Limited).

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of energy products and services--petroleum products, biofuels, charging for electric vehicles, LNG for maritime transportation, fuels for Aviation, bitumen, LPG and Clean Cooking solutions--to support them in their mobility and to help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 6 million customers all over the world visit our 13,000 service stations and their associated services (mobility cards, car wash, food...). As the world's number four in Lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial, and maritime sectors. In order to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales force, our international logistics network, and our diverse and tailor-made offering. We operate in more than 100 countries, where our 25,000 employees stand close to all our customers.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable, and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects, and its operations.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904467/TotalEnergies_Award.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846661/5799483/TotalEnergies_Logo.jpg

