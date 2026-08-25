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Home / Business / tour On Partners with Thiruvananthapuram Royals for Kerala Cricket League, Strengthens Presence in Kerala

tour On Partners with Thiruvananthapuram Royals for Kerala Cricket League, Strengthens Presence in Kerala

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ANI
Updated At : 01:23 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

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Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 25: Travel and tour company tour On is strengthening its presence in Kerala through its association with Thiruvananthapuram Royals for the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL) season. The partnership marks an important step in the brand's expansion into Kerala's dynamic sports and tourism ecosystem.

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The association brings together tour On's growing travel proposition and the widespread appeal of cricket, creating an opportunity for the brand to connect with audiences across Kerala through a shared passion for travel and sport. It also reflects tour On's broader vision of exploring new avenues where tourism and sports can come together to create meaningful consumer engagement.

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tour On has been expanding its presence across India, with a focus on making travel more accessible, personalised and memorable. In 2025, the brand reached a significant milestone through its sponsorship association with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), providing a national platform to engage with audiences across the country.

Building on this experience, the association with Thiruvananthapuram Royals represents tour On's next step towards establishing a stronger connect with the Kerala market. Through its association with the KCL, the brand aims to build greater awareness among Kerala audiences while exploring opportunities to bring together travel, sport and regional engagement.

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Commenting on the association, Vikash Manoharan, Founder and CEO, tour On, said, "Our association with Thiruvananthapuram Royals is an exciting step in tour On's journey towards building a stronger presence in Kerala. Cricket has an incredible ability to bring people and communities together, much like travel. We see significant potential in bringing these two passions together and creating new opportunities for engagement. This partnership is also aligned with our larger vision of exploring new markets and partnerships beyond conventional travel."

The partnership further reflects tour On's evolving approach to sports as a platform for tourism-led engagement. As the company continues to expand across markets, it is exploring strategic partnerships that can help connect with new audiences while creating innovative opportunities at the intersection of travel, tourism and sport.

About tour On

tour On is a growing travel and tour company focused on making travel more accessible, personalised and memorable. With an expanding presence across India, the company offers travel solutions designed around evolving consumer needs and experiences. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Vikash Manoharan, tour On continues to explore new markets, partnerships and opportunities to build a differentiated presence in the travel industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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