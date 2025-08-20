Tourism Australia Launches New Come and Say G’day Campaign Targeting Indian Travellers, Starring Sara Tendulkar

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Advertisement

Tourism Australia is embarking on the next stage of its globally successful Come and say G’day campaign with the second chapter of the highly effective platform launching in India today, 20 August 2025.

Animated Brand Ambassador Ruby the Souvenir Kangaroo is back, and joining her this time is local entrepreneur and philanthropist Sara Tendulkar in Tourism Australia’s locally nuanced campaign created for Indian audiences.

Advertisement

Mr. Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager – India & Gulf, Tourism Australia, said while traditionally Tourism Australia campaigns have featured one famous face across their global marketing initiatives, the new campaign brings to life the lasting memories of an Australian holiday from the perspectives of visitors from India, including Sara Tendulkar.

“Our new campaign extends a bespoke invitation to Indian travellers to visit Australia and experience a holiday that lasts a lifetime. The campaign creative has been tailored for cultural nuances and showcases the sort of tourism experiences Indian travellers are looking for. We couldn’t be more excited to work with Sara Tendulkar on our new campaign – her connection with Australia made her the perfect fit. We’re equally excited to officially welcome her into our Friend of Australia advocacy program,” said Mr. Nishant Kashikar.

Advertisement

Ms. Sara Tendulkar said, “There is something about Australia that keeps calling me back. I have always felt so welcomed. I am touched and excited to be able to share a slice of the unforgettable memories I have made Down Under in Tourism Australia's Come and say G'day campaign. From the bustling cities to the relaxing beaches and curious wildlife, I know that travellers in India will be captivated by the diversity and warmth Australia has to offer. Whether it’s going surfing, snorkelling, eating amazing food, or the coffee culture, the memories I have made on a holiday in Australia are the souvenirs I take back home with me.”

The next chapter of Come and say G’day builds on Tourism Australia’s global campaign, which has been in market since October 2022.

“Since our last major campaign in the market, we have seen India climb to become Australia's fifth-largest inbound tourism market for arrivals, with Australia welcoming over 450,000 Indian visitors in the 12 months to June 2025[1], up 8 per cent year on year. Indian visitor expenditure for the 12 months to March 2025 was AUD $2.7 billion[2] - a jump of 14 per cent compared to 2024," said Mr. Nishant Kashikar.

Tourism Australia Chief Marketing Officer, Susan Coghill, said: "Ruby the Souvenir Kangaroo has become our global campaign star, but we needed something more to really connect with travelers in India. That’s where brilliant local talent like Sara Tendulkar plays a crucial role. She connects with Australia in a way that resonates authentically with Indian travelers because she's experienced it herself and has wonderful memories to share.”

"This approach is new for us – instead of one global talent, we're working with people who genuinely love Australia and can share that passion in ways that feel real to audiences. Sara's connection to Australia isn't manufactured for a campaign, it's genuine, and that makes all the difference when you're trying to inspire people to take that leap and book a trip,” said Ms Coghill.

The multi-channel campaign, developed with agency Droga5 ANZ, will be rolled out in India via connected television, high-impact out-of-home, social and digital advertising platforms.

The Australian tourism industry has been growing since the return of global travel in 2022, and according to Tourism Research Australia, the number of international arrivals is expected to reach a record 10 million in 2026 and grow to 11.8 million in 2029.

You can see the new Come and say G’day campaign creative for the Indian audiences HERE

[1] Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics, Overseas Arrivals and Departures, Australia, May 2025

[2] Source: International Visitor Survey, Expenditure, Tourism Research Australia, March 2025

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below:

Sara Tendulkar, Tourism Australia's Come and say G'day Campaign Ambassador, takes in the views of the Sydney Opera House and city skyline from atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)