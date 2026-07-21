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Home / Business / Tourism Ministry sanctions 117 projects worth Rs 5,757 crore to strengthen tourism infrastructure

Tourism Ministry sanctions 117 projects worth Rs 5,757 crore to strengthen tourism infrastructure

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ANI
Updated At : 02:08 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned 117 tourism infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,756.62 crore over the last two years, with the investments aimed at strengthening tourism infrastructure, improving visitor experience and supporting the long-term growth of the sector across the country.

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According to the Ministry of Tourism, the projects have been approved under schemes including Swadesh Darshan 2.0, Challenge Based Destination Development, PRASHAD, Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development, Development of Tribal Homestays under the DA-JUGA sub-scheme of Swadesh Darshan 2.0, and the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

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The ministry said, "In the last two years, the Ministry has sanctioned 117 projects worth Rs. 5756.62 crores." Among the schemes, the largest allocation was made under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme at Rs 3,295.76 crore, followed by Rs 1,565.62 crore under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and Rs 687.99 crore under the Challenge Based Destination Development scheme.

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Several states received multiple project approvals across different schemes. Goa, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka are among the states with major tourism infrastructure projects covering eco-tourism, spiritual tourism, heritage destinations, MICE infrastructure, cultural centres and visitor amenities.

The ministry said it has also introduced measures to improve the overall tourism ecosystem, including expanding the e-Visa facility to nationals of 174 countries, launching the Incredible India Digital Platform, operating a 24x7 multilingual tourist helpline and strengthening destination promotion through digital campaigns and social media outreach.

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It is also promoting niche tourism segments such as spiritual, eco, adventure, rural, tribal, wellness, MICE and wedding tourism. Campaigns including "Meet in India" for MICE tourism, "India Says I Do" for destination weddings and the Travel for LiFE initiative have also been launched to diversify tourism offerings and encourage sustainable tourism.

The ministry said the projects and initiatives are aimed at developing tourism infrastructure, improving connectivity and visitor facilities, and strengthening India's tourism sector through sustainable and experience-driven destinations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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