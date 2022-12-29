Toyota's Innova HyCross to cost Rs 18.30 lakh onwards

PTI

Mumbai: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said the new hybrid version of its multi-purpose vehicle Innova will be available at a price starting from Rs 18.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available at the dealerships from mid next month. The self-charging hybrid version of the vehicle has been priced between Rs 24.01-28.97 lakh (depending upon the variant) while the gasoline version will come in the range of Rs 18.30-19.20 lakh, the company said. pti

New Delhi

Adani Transmission forms arm for smart meter biz

Adani Transmission has formed a subsidiary, BEST Smart Metering Ltd (BSML), to undertake the smart meter business. BSML is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on 27th December 2022 and is yet to commence its business operations, a BSE filing stated.