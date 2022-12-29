Toyota's Innova HyCross to cost Rs 18.30 lakh onwards

Mumbai: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said the new hybrid version of its multi-purpose vehicle Innova will be available at a price starting from Rs 18.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available at the dealerships from mid next month. The self-charging hybrid version of the vehicle has been priced between Rs 24.01-28.97 lakh (depending upon the variant) while the gasoline version will come in the range of Rs 18.30-19.20 lakh, the company said. pti
New Delhi
Adani Transmission forms arm for smart meter biz
Adani Transmission has formed a subsidiary, BEST Smart Metering Ltd (BSML), to undertake the smart meter business. BSML is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on 27th December 2022 and is yet to commence its business operations, a BSE filing stated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...