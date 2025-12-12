NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: CoinDCX, India's largest crypto exchange, today announced the listing of Toyow's native token, $TTN, marking a significant milestone in bringing real-world asset (RWA) innovation to one of the world's most dynamic digital asset markets.

Toyow is a next-generation, multi-category tokenization platform designed to make real-world assets accessible, liquid, and transparent through blockchain technology. Built on the Base network, Toyow enables institutions and investors to tokenize, trade, and manage a wide spectrum of physical and financial assets including real estate, art, films, precious metals, and alternative investments on a secure, unified, and compliant marketplace.

The listing of $TTN on CoinDCX aligns with India's accelerating appetite for tokenized financial products. With a rapidly growing, mobile-first investor base and increasing interest in transparent, technology-enabled asset exposure, India represents one of the strongest global markets for RWA adoption.

"India is emerging as a pivotal geography in the global RWA landscape," said George Kushner, Chief Business Officer at Toyow. "Listing on CoinDCX enables us to expand secure, compliant access to tokenized assets for millions of Indian users. Our mission is to democratize ownership and unlock liquidity across traditionally illiquid asset classes for the next billion participants in Web3."

Commenting on the listing, Mridul Gupta Founding Partner, CoinDCX, said, "Real-world asset tokenization is reshaping capital markets globally, and India has the potential to emerge as a major participant in this shift. Listing Toyow's $TTN token enables our users to engage with one of the fastest-growing themes in the digital asset space. It aligns with our broader vision of expanding meaningful investment opportunities on CoinDCX and giving users access to assets that reflect the future of how value will be created and exchanged."

Toyow brings end-to-end tokenization infrastructure to market, offering smart contract development, STO launchpads, secondary marketplaces, and custodial solutions while prioritizing regulatory integrity and investor protection. Its full-cycle platform is designed to support institutions, creators, and investors seeking scalable and compliant pathways into tokenized finance.

The addition of $TTN to CoinDCX builds on the exchange's strategy of providing users with curated access to high-quality digital assets and emerging blockchain utilities. Through this listing, Indian investors can now participate in the growth of a global, enterprise-grade tokenization ecosystem without making investment promises or performance claims.

About DCX Group

Founded in 2018 CoinDCX was established with a mission to make crypto accessible to Indians in a simple and compliant manner, CoinDCX is today India's largest exchange, trusted by over 2 crore users. Today, the company has evolved into DCX Group, a multi-entity ecosystem with touchpoints across India and international markets.

In 2024, the company took its first step towards international expansion with the acquisition of Dubai- based BitOasis, MENA's leading virtual assets broker-dealer. In 2025, BitOasis expanded into Bahrain, further strengthening the Group's presence in the region. Beyond exchanges, the Group powers the Web3 economy through CoinDCX Ventures, which has backed more than 15 pioneering projects, and Okto, its Web3 wallet with 2 crore users globally.

The Group is backed by global investors including Pantera, Steadview Capital, Kingsway, Polychain Capital, B Capital Group, Bain Capital Ventures, Cadenza, Draper Dragon, Republic, Kindred, and Coinbase Ventures.

Toyow is a next-generation real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform built on the Base network, enabling institutions and investors to tokenize, trade, and manage physical and financial assets on a secure and compliant marketplace. Toyow supports end-to-end tokenization services including smart contract development, STO launchpads, secondary trading, and custodial solutions. Its mission is to democratize ownership and unlock liquidity across traditionally illiquid asset classes for the next billion users in Web3.

To learn more, visit www.toyow.com.

