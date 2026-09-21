TPB wraps up PHITEX 2026 with over PHP 500 million in sales leads, up more than 20% from 2025

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Sept. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippine Travel Exchange (PHITEX) 2026, the country's premier government-organized travel trade event, concluded on September 9 at Conrad Manila, with PHP 594,712,138.50 in sales leads. The figure, while still partial, is 20.12 percent higher than the PHP 495.09 million recorded in 2025.

Organized by the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, PHITEX 2026 gathered 102 Philippine sellers, including destination management companies, tour operators, and travel agencies, and 76 foreign buyers from 24 countries.

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Eleven (11) countries represented the emerging markets, including Denmark, France, Indonesia, Italy, Macao SAR, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

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The remaining buyers represented TPB's 13 key markets: Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Germany, United Kingdom, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States of America.

TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles expressed optimism over the sales leads generated and the business connections forged during the event.

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"We are delighted with the PHP 506.15 million in sales leads generated through PHITEX 2026," said Nograles. "While the tourism industry continues to navigate a challenging environment, shaped by global uncertainties and evolving market demands, PHITEX underscores the importance of strengthening industry partnerships and responding to the needs of travelers. We hope these connections will continue to grow into collaborations that bring more visitors to our communities and create sustainable opportunities for our local tourism stakeholders."

Meanwhile, foreign buyers experienced the country's rich heritage, scenic coastlines, and diverse culinary offerings through the post-event familiarization tours of PHITEX 2026. The tours included visits to the heritage sites of Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, the natural attractions of Palawan, the culinary and cultural offerings of Cebu and Bohol, and the lush landscapes and nature-based experiences of Davao.

"We just don't promote the product or the destination, but the experience," said one of the buyers, Jenny Rose Ryall, director of Global Guides Australia. "We tell them stories, our personal stories, our personal experiences, and with that, it's a lot more convincing because they can see the emotion, and the excitement. It's always–what they [our clients] say to us–it's always the people that they love about the Philippines."

PHITEX 2026 was made possible through its silver sponsors: Cebu Pacific, Destileria Limtuaco & Co., Inc., Philippine Airlines; bronze sponsors: Duty Free Philippines, Kaulayaw, The Travel Club, and 2GO Travel; and community partners: Mactan Cebu International Airport, and Palaweño Brewery.

To know more about PHITEX, visit www.phitex.ph.

ABOUT TPB

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines is an attached agency of the Department of Tourism, mandated to market and promote the country both domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE destination. This is carried out through strategic partnerships with public and private stakeholders, anchored on travel trade shows and business meetings. For more information, please visit www.tpb.gov.ph.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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