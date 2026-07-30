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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Upholding its tradition of presenting albums led by celebrated vocalists, TPS MUSIC is preparing an ambitious lineup of upcoming releases that brings together some of the most distinguished voices in Indian music.

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Actor, producer, and director SK Tiwari, widely known as "Tiwari Sarkar," is set to unveil his latest Hindi romantic track, "Tara Jo Toota Hua Hai," on TPS MUSIC on 11 August 2026. Currently in post-production, the song is composed and sung by Amit Gupta, with lyrics by Yash Ishwari, and will be released under the Tiwari Production banner. In the music video, Tiwari Sarkar appears in a striking new avatar, adding a fresh visual dimension to the project.

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Working exclusively under his own banner, Tiwari Sarkar has steadily built a distinctive creative identity across music and cinema.

Tiwari Sarkar's upcoming film is 'Kotwal'

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With a melodic sensibility inspired by the 90s and lyrics rooted in emotion, "Tara Jo Toota Hua Hai" is designed to connect with today's Gen Z audience while retaining a timeless romantic appeal. The video features SK Tiwari alongside actress Saneha with choreography by Raj Sen, cinematography by Rajesh Kanojia, and production supervision by Pradeep.

Tiwari Sarkar's TPS Music

TPS MUSIC has also lined up a series of back-to-back shoots for upcoming Hindi romantic songs featuring SK Tiwari, each bringing together celebrated voices from the film industry. The slate includes "Kis Mod Pe Le Aayi Hai Meri Aashiki" sung by Udit Narayan, "

Sau Dil Hote Seene Mein" sung by Javed Ali, and "

Mera Dil Tumne Toda Hai" rendered by Mohammad Irfan. The lineup further includes "O Bewafa" by Shahzad Ali of Dhurandhar fame, "O Mahjabeen" by Divya Kumar, "Libas Ki Tarah" by Amit Gupta, and a powerful track by Sudesh Bhosale.

Beyond entertainment, SK Tiwari continues to expand his creative vision through Sanatan World, his devotional music channel dedicated to spiritually inspired compositions rooted in the values of Sanatan Dharma. The channel presents music based on the Vedas, Puranas, Shastras, and Upanishads, with dedicated compositions for each Veda, offering listeners a serene and devotional experience.

SK Tiwari's film Kotwal is also expected to reach audiences very soon

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