DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Tractor wholesales fall 10-12% in Oct despite 17% increase in festive-season retail registrations: Jefferies

Tractor wholesales fall 10-12% in Oct despite 17% increase in festive-season retail registrations: Jefferies

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:57 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Tractor wholesales declined 10-12 per cent year-on-year for the second consecutive month in October, even as retail registrations continued to show healthy growth during the ongoing festive season, highlighting a divergence between consumer demand and manufacturers' dispatches, according to a Jefferies report.

The report said tractor registrations increased 17 per cent year-on-year during the first 21 days of the festive season, while registrations in the first half of FY27 (April-September) had grown 18 per cent.

Advertisement

However, wholesale volumes, including exports, declined 10-12 per cent year-on-year for Escorts Kubota and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) in October.

Advertisement

Jefferies stated, “Tractor registrations are up a healthy 17 per cent YoY in festive so far (1H: +18 per cent), but wholesales, including exports, declined 10-12 per cent YoY for ESC and MM (tractor segment) on high base and weakening demand”.

The report attributed the decline in tractor wholesales to a high base and weakening demand. The contrasting trends in registrations and wholesale dispatches indicate that the improvement seen in retail registrations has not translated into higher manufacturer sales during the period.

Advertisement

M&M reported total tractor sales of 64,846 units in October, compared with 73,660 units in the corresponding month last year, registering a decline of 12 per cent. Its domestic tractor sales fell 13 per cent to 62,626 units from 72,071 units a year ago.

However, the company's export tractor sales increased 40 per cent to 2,220 units in October, compared with 1,589 units in the year-ago period.

Despite the October decline, M&M's cumulative tractor wholesales during the first seven months of FY27 remained higher than the previous year. The company sold 338,914 tractors during the period, up 2 per cent from 330,685 units in the corresponding period of FY26.

The report's broader assessment also showed a moderation in tractor wholesale growth. The segment recorded 18 per cent growth in FY26, which slowed to 8 per cent in the first half of FY27. Jefferies' October industry estimate showed tractor wholesales declining 13 per cent year-on-year.

The divergence between retail registrations and wholesale volumes remains a key indicator to watch for the tractor industry as the festive season progresses. While registrations have maintained positive growth, the decline in dispatches points to continuing pressure on wholesale demand. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts