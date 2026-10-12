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Home / Business / Trade body flags online-offline price disparity after Rs 24,000 crore festive sales

Trade body flags online-offline price disparity after Rs 24,000 crore festive sales

Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations (CWBTA) says steep e-commerce discounts are putting traditional retailers under pressure and calls for greater price transparency and fair competition

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:38 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations (CWBTA) on Monday voiced concerns about the increasing volume of online festive sales and the substantial discounts provided by ecommerce platforms. Image credit/iStock
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The Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations (CWBTA) on Monday raised concerns over the growing volume of online festive sales and the steep discounts offered by e-commerce platforms, saying the widening price gap between online and offline markets was hurting traditional retailers.

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E-commerce firms are estimated to have recorded sales of approximately Rs 24,000 crore during the first two days of the festive season, the trade body said.

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The leading trade organisation said the shift in consumer spending, coupled with intense price competition, was placing considerable pressure on brick-and-mortar retailers and traditional markets.

CWBTA president Sushil Poddar said the concern was not the growth of e-commerce itself, but the substantial price disparity between online and offline retailers.

“Online sales of around Rs 24,000 crore in just two days clearly demonstrate the enormous scale of the shift in consumer purchasing. However, when such sales are driven by substantial price differences, the impact on offline traders cannot be ignored. Traditional retailers are losing business because they simply cannot match prices offered by large online platforms,” he said.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also highlighted the issue, stating that it supported digital commerce but considered pricing strategies that threatened the survival of traditional merchants unacceptable. It called for rules to be enforced fairly for sellers operating both online and offline.

Poddar pointed out that offline retailers had to bear expenses such as rent, wages, utilities, taxes, shipping, inventory and maintenance, while operating on relatively narrow margins.

“Price competition is healthy, but when the price difference becomes too large, it creates an uneven playing field. The same product should not be available at dramatically different prices simply because it is being purchased online rather than from a local retailer,” he said.

The CWBTA urged the government and relevant authorities to examine the widening gap between online and offline prices and its long-term impact on traditional retail. It also called for greater price transparency and fair price parity between online platforms and brick-and-mortar retailers, particularly when the same products and brands were being sold.

The festive season is traditionally the most important period for local merchants, who invest heavily in inventory in anticipation of increased consumer demand, the organisation added.

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