Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 7: Trade Brains, India's leading stock market news and media platform, is proud to announce the winners of the highly anticipated Trade Brains Excellence Awards 2024-25. These awards honor the visionaries, innovators, and trailblazers who have made significant contributions to the financial industry.

The 2024-25 winners represent a diverse range of achievements, from groundbreaking fintech platforms to revolutionary financial education initiatives. These companies and startups are setting new benchmarks in their respective fields, driving growth and innovation in the financial ecosystem.

And the winners are:

1. CoinDCX - Next-Gen Crypto Platform Award 2025

Recognized for its seamless and secure crypto trading platform, CoinDCX enables users to invest in Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies with confidence.

2. Navi - SmartPay Innovator of the Year 2025

Awarded for its all-in-one app offering lightning-fast UPI payments, instant loans, and smart investment options, including mutual funds and digital gold.

3. OneRoyal - Best AI Tools Award 2025

Celebrated for pioneering the integration of AI tools in online trading across crypto, oil, metals, shares, and indices.

4. FinGrad - Finance Edutech Excellence Award 2025

Honored for empowering financial literacy through expertly curated stock market courses, webinars, and professional programs.

5. MStock - FinTech App Excellence Award 2025

Recognized for its advanced tools and intuitive platform for online stock market investments, mutual funds, IPOs, and more.

6. Jar - Digital Brilliance Award 2025

Celebrated for its innovative approach to saving and investing in digital gold through its user-friendly app.

7. Go Digit General Insurance - Digital Insurance Excellence Award 2025

Honored for its mission to make insurance simple and accessible to all through cutting-edge digital solutions.

8. Moneyview - Revolutionary Loan Solutions Award 2025

Awarded for its trusted platform offering personal and business loans, UPI payments, insurance, and more.

9. Stable Money - Fintech Startup of the Year 2025

Recognized for its high-return fixed deposit offerings tailored for financial excellence and stability.

10. InCred Money - FinTech Game-Changer Award 2025

Celebrated for its innovative investment options in unlisted shares, FDs, and bonds to diversify portfolios.

11. VIVA Money - Rising Star Award 2025

Honored as India's first Line of Credit app offering instant personal loans with interest-free credit for up to 51 days.

12. Velocity - FinTech AI Excellence Award 2025

Recognized for building the future of banking and financial services for modern businesses with AI-driven solutions.

13. Your Next Trusted Source for U.S. Stock News

TradeBrains.com is a top financial platform offering insights and data to help retail investors and financial institutions navigate the U.S. stock market.

14. The Next Big Platform for Crypto Enthusiasts

72Crypto.com is your go-to destination for the latest in cryptocurrency, offering insights into the future of finance, blockchain innovation, and decentralized solutions.

Kritesh Abhishek, Founder and CEO of Trade Brains, said: "The Trade Brains Excellence Awards celebrate the incredible achievements of companies transforming the financial landscape. This year's winners exemplify innovation, excellence, and a commitment to empowering individuals and businesses in the financial sector. We're thrilled to honor their contributions."

For more information about the Trade Brains Excellence Awards and the winners, please visit TradeBrainsAwards.com.

About Trade Brains

Trade Brains is a leading stock market analytics and education service platform, simplifying stock market investing for millions. With a mission to promote financial literacy, Trade Brains serves as a trusted resource for investors across India and beyond. For more details, please visit TradeBrains.in.

