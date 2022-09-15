Trade deficit surges to $27.98 bn in Aug

PTI

New Delhi, September 14

India’s exports rose marginally by 1.62% to $33.92 billion, while trade deficit more than doubled to $27.98 billion in August due to increased crude oil imports, commerce ministry data said on Wednesday. The revised data showed that imports rose by 37.28% to $61.9 billion in August this year.

The preliminary data released by the ministry on September 3 had shown a 1.15% decline in exports to $33 billion in August.

Imports of Crude oil balloon 87% Crude oil imports increased by 87.44% to $17.7 billion. However, gold imports dipped by about 47% to $3.57 billion

During April-August FY23, exports registered a growth of 17.68% to $193.51 billion

Imports during the period of April-August grew by 45.74% to $318 billion

During April-August 2022-23, exports registered a growth of 17.68% to $193.51 billion. Imports during the five-month period of this fiscal grew by 45.74% to $318 billion.

Trade deficit widened to $124.52 billion in April-August this fiscal as against $53.78 billion in the same period last year. The deficit in August last year was $11.71 billion.

Crude oil imports in August this year increased by 87.44% to $17.7 billion. However, gold imports dipped by about 47% to $3.57 billion, the data showed.