DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Trade policy increasingly driven by geopolitics, not efficiency: Economic Survey

Trade policy increasingly driven by geopolitics, not efficiency: Economic Survey

Contrary to expectations, the Survey says, India’s growth accelerated on back of a series of structural reforms and policy measures

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Global trade and financial systems are entering a phase of heightened fragility as economic decision-making is increasingly shaped by security and political considerations rather than efficiency or multilateral rules, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Thursday warned.

Advertisement

Offering a sobering assessment of the international environment, the Survey said the global order is becoming less coordinated, more risk-averse and vulnerable to non-linear shocks, even as headline growth and trade numbers have so far held up better than expected.

Advertisement

This disconnect, it argued, reflects a world where geopolitical competition, trade coercion and financial vulnerabilities have become structural features rather than temporary disruptions.

Advertisement

The Survey noted that trade policy across major economies is being weaponised, with tariffs, sanctions and supply-chain realignments driven by strategic imperatives.

“Trade becomes increasingly explicitly coercive, sanctions and counter-measures proliferate, supply chains are realigned under political pressure, and financial stress events are transmitted across borders with fewer buffers and weaker institutional shock absorbers,” it said.

Advertisement

India’s own experience during 2025 illustrates this shift.

Although the United States announced reciprocal tariffs of 25 per cent on India in April, New Delhi was widely expected to secure an early agreement with the US administration.

However, the announcement of an additional penal tariff of 25 per cent on most Indian merchandise exports in August -- on top of the earlier levy -- came as a surprise, particularly as India had been seen as a potential early beneficiary of the new US tariff regime. Growth forecasts were subsequently revised downward.

Contrary to expectations, the Survey said, India’s growth accelerated on the back of a series of structural reforms and policy measures.

These included the most significant overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax since its launch in 2017, opening up nuclear power generation to private participation, allowing 100 per cent foreign direct investment in insurance, notification of the four labour codes, and regulatory easing for industry.

“Indiscriminate Quality Control Orders, which adversely affected downstream industries, were put on hold,” the survey said.

As a result, India is now projected to record real GDP growth of over 7 per cent in the current year, with a similar pace expected next year.

Yet the Survey flagged a key paradox: India’s strongest macroeconomic performance in decades has collided with a global system that no longer rewards economic success with currency stability, capital inflows or strategic insulation, underscoring the growing influence of geopolitics over global economic outcomes.

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts