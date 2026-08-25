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Home / Business / TradeFlock Recognises Women Leaders in India 2026 - List of Honourees

TradeFlock Recognises Women Leaders in India 2026 - List of Honourees

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PTI
Updated At : 04:55 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25: For decades, leadership in many of India's boardrooms was measured primarily by results. Today's women leaders have expanded that definition by demonstrating that empathy and performance can coexist. TradeFlock recognises this shift with its latest edition, “Women Leaders in India 2026”, featuring CEOs, CHROs, CROs, Directors and Managing Directors whose vision and grit have shaped some of the country's most consequential business stories. These are the leaders who made hard calls early and owned every outcome that followed.

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The Changemakers Behind Women Leaders in India 2026 • Sudeepthi Apsingekar - Engineering Manager, Senior Management at Medtronic, India Sudeepthi Apsingekar is well known for leading quality and regulatory excellence in the medical devices industry. She brings 19 years of cross-industry experience spanning healthcare, aerospace, automotive, banking, and technology. Sudeepthi aims to drive quality systems, regulatory compliance, operational excellence, and high-performing engineering teams at Medtronic. Uncover her in-depth conversation with TradeFlock.

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• Shweta Singh - Travel Director at Baleno India Travels Pvt. Ltd.

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Shweta Singh specialises in corporate travel, MICE, cruise, marine travel, and travel technology while drawing on experience across every stage of the travel value chain. With over 18 years of experience, Shweta's expertise enables organisations to optimise procurement strategies, strengthen partnerships and accelerate business growth in evolving travel markets. Read about her engaging interview with TradeFlock.

• Anu Bedi Salwan - Chief Revenue Officer at MantraCare • Asha Subramanian - CHRO at Marrow/DailyRounds • Dr Bharati Banerjee - CEO & Co-Founder at Sambhav Consultants • Chetna Sharan - MD – Strategy & Operations at Recoup Health • Mallika Arora - Senior Vice President - Corporate Affairs at FIL Industries Pvt. Ltd.

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• Manu Bansal - Director at A Leading Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India Manu Bansal brings strong leadership and over two decades of expertise in global capability transformation and operational excellence. Her leadership spans business strategy, governance, process improvement and team development, helping organisations build scalable operations and deliver measurable business outcomes. Dive into her special discussion with TradeFlock.

TradeFlock’s Journey So Far TradeFlock is an international business magazine that provides professionals and innovators a platform for business discussions, professional interviews and leadership stories across India, Asia and the USA. The platform consistently publishes business news, exclusive interviews, leadership perspectives, success insights, and editorials reaching a global readership of 630,697+.

TradeFlock is a multifaceted media entity comprising a print magazine, an e-magazine, a YouTube channel with over 4K subscribers, more than 53,000 followers on LinkedIn, and active social media channels and business-networking events.

Readers can subscribe via tradeflock.com or Magzter for print and digital access, with discounted annual plans available on the web and on mobile, making it accessible to readers regardless of location. Those who prefer to read TradeFlock online can download a free PDF from the website or purchase a copy on Amazon.

In a landscape where growth remains a key measure of success, TradeFlock covers everything from business decisions and failures to breakthroughs and achievements that define genuine business growth. Stay tuned for upcoming issues, including Best Leaders From AI in India, Most Influential Leaders to Watch in 2026, Best CXOs in Asia 2026 and more, or submit a nomination.

Beyond the Titles: Selection Criteria That Define TradeFlock Recognition TradeFlock recognises these honourees featured in “Women Leaders in India 2026” through its rigorous editorial review and transparent recognition process. Each profile is selected through a structured shortlisting process evaluated on leadership impact, innovative approaches, strategic vision and governance.

Nominations are accepted from a range of sources, including self-nominations, colleagues, HR teams and organisations. The final list celebrates professionals who move their organisations beyond intelligence and strategic vision alone into the harder work of governance, structural change, and building the next generation of leaders behind them.

Apart from this edition, TradeFlock is dedicated to discovering more inspiring stories of leadership across industries, including Best Tech Leaders in India, Best Corporate Leaders in India 2026, Most Influential Healthcare Leaders 2026, Best Education Leaders in India, and Most Inspiring Global HR Leaders.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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