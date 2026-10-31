TradeFlock Unveils Two New Editions Spotlighting India’s Business Directors and AI Leaders

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30: TradeFlock has released two new editions that profile the people behind India’s business growth: Most Inspiring Business Directors in India 2026 and 10 Best Leaders from AI in India 2026. Together they cover leaders who run organisations across industries and leaders who turn technology strategy into systems that work in production.

Almost every Indian boardroom now has an AI roadmap. Far fewer can point to a system that runs in production, serves real customers and earns the trust of the team that depends on it. At the same time, the directors steering India’s enterprises carry the decisions that determine whether strategy becomes lasting growth. Both editions look past announcements and focus on that work.

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Explore the Business Directors edition and the AI Leaders edition , and meet the featured leaders.

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Most Inspiring Business Directors in India 2026

This edition spotlights directors shaping businesses across real estate, insurance, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, analytics and engineering. The cover features:

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Ujjwala Satish Haware, Chairperson & Managing Director, Haware Legaccy. An architect, author and entrepreneur with an Architecture degree from Amravati University and an MBA from IIT Powai, she leads Haware Engineers and Builders. Under her leadership the company has expanded across residential townships, commercial parks, affordable nano-housing, co-working spaces, hospitality and education, becoming a trusted multi-sector enterprise.

Rakesh Pal, Sr. Director at a Leading Global Insurance Company. As Senior Director of Personal Lines Transformation at The Hartford India, he brings over 20 years of insurance leadership, specialising in core digital transformation, enterprise AI strategy and process innovation across global P&C and L&A markets.

Also featured:

Amit Dixit, Director & Pharmaceutical Quality Consultant, TruQore Digilytics

Anto Ramesh Delvi Dass, Founder & CEO, RADBLOX Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd. and VICTORY Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Gaurav Gupta, Director – Analytics, Epsilon

Sayani Sri Haribabu, Founder Director, Gemini Cooling Systems Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Best Leaders from AI in India 2026

Leaders in this edition work across enterprise AI, conversational AI, product engineering, education technology and AI security. Their features focus on how AI moves from pilot to practice, including scaling AI with data, putting business value back at the centre, and building the intelligence behind enterprise transformation.

Cover Feature

Debajyoti Nath, Head of AI Solution Architecture, TekWissen, is the cover story. He brings more than 19 years of technology experience, including over 12 years in AI and machine learning across generative AI, agentic AI and enterprise architecture. His profile covers how he turns business requirements into AI systems that organisations can run, govern and measure, and why he treats responsible AI as part of the design from day one.

Also featured among the best AI leaders:

Aravind Raghunathan, Head of Artificial Intelligence, Murugappa Group

Arockia Liborious, AI Leader, Author & Advisor

Atul Kalra, Digital, AI & Data Transformation Leader | Multi-Industry GCCs

Mahesh Toradmal, Director – Product Development, MRI Software

Rashid Khan, Co-Founder, CMO and Head of Investor Relations, Yellow.ai

Srinivas Adepu, Vice President, AI Initiatives, Schoolnet India

Vishwanath Akuthota, Founder, Dr Pinnacle

Their paths differ. Some lead AI inside large industrial groups, others build AI companies from the ground up, and a few focus on keeping AI secure and accountable once it is live. What they share is a record of getting AI to work inside real organisations, with real data and real consequences.

How TradeFlock Selects Its Leaders

Since 2015, TradeFlock has been profiling business leaders across finance, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and more than 21 other sectors, publishing two to three editions every month. Each nomination undergoes a structured editorial evaluation based on professional achievements, leadership, industry impact, and relevance to the edition, supported by research, interviews, and information verification.

We do not operate on a pay-to-play model but follow a structured and established editorial process in which every nomination undergoes a thorough review and evaluation process. Nomination alone does not guarantee a feature in TradeFlock, selection remains subject to the editorial team's assessment of each profile. Over the decade, TradeFlock has continued to build and strengthen its legitimacy through a consistent approach to profiling and recognising business leadership.

Other Recent Editions from TradeFlock

Alongside notable editions like Make In India – Best Manufacturers 2025, Most Inspiring Global Business Icons 2025 and 40 under 40, TradeFlock’s recent releases include:

Leaders from the Real Estate Industry in India 2026

Most Influential Leaders in India 2026

Most Influential Leaders to Watch in 2026

Most Innovative Global COOs 2026

Asia’s Best Business Leaders 2026

10 Best Tech Leaders from Asia 2026

About TradeFlock

TradeFlock is a biweekly business magazine with a global readership of over 630,000, chronicling the leaders, innovators and organisations reshaping industries across India, Asia and the USA. Rather than leaning on news cycles and trend pieces, it builds its stories around the decisions, setbacks and turning points that define business growth. Founders, CXOs and companies across technology, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, real estate and more than 21 other sectors have shared their journeys on its pages. Special editions like Company of the Year and Best Companies to Work For extend the same editorial seriousness to organisational excellence.

Readers can subscribe to TradeFlock or access its editions through Magzter, or order a copy from Amazon.

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