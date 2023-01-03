Traders asked to make full use of FTA with Australia

New Delhi, January 2
Indian traders should take full advantage of a lower duty regime with Australia from December 29, counselled the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), co-headed by Ajay Srivastava, India’s former negotiator at WTO and for FTAs.
The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) offers many concessions to exporters and importers of both countries, but they are product-specific. Therefore, firms must check if their products benefit from the pact.
“We have suggested a seven-step process to ensure that the firms do not miss critical details while exporting or importing under ECTA,” it said while pointing out that the utilisation rate of India’s free trade agreements (FTAs) is low. One of the factors is low awareness about the process and its benefits.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...