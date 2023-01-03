Traders asked to make full use of FTA with Australia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 2

Indian traders should take full advantage of a lower duty regime with Australia from December 29, counselled the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), co-headed by Ajay Srivastava, India’s former negotiator at WTO and for FTAs.

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) offers many concessions to exporters and importers of both countries, but they are product-specific. Therefore, firms must check if their products benefit from the pact.

“We have suggested a seven-step process to ensure that the firms do not miss critical details while exporting or importing under ECTA,” it said while pointing out that the utilisation rate of India’s free trade agreements (FTAs) is low. One of the factors is low awareness about the process and its benefits.