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Home / Business / Traders to approach govt, judiciary over business losses caused by protests and agitations: CAIT

Traders to approach govt, judiciary over business losses caused by protests and agitations: CAIT

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ANI
Updated At : 10:47 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) will approach governments and the judiciary over business disruptions caused by political protests, sit-ins and demonstrations, seeking measures to protect commercial activities and traders' livelihoods across the country.

The decision will be discussed at a one-day national meeting of senior trade leaders from all states scheduled to be held in Delhi on November 13.

The meeting will assess the business losses caused by various agitations in the national capital over the past month and formulate a coordinated strategy to prevent such disruptions in the future.

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, said representatives of major trade organisations from different states would participate in the meeting.

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He said disruptions caused by protests and demonstrations affect not only shops and sales but also supply chains, movement of goods, employees' livelihoods and the cash flows of small businesses. Such disruptions become particularly serious when they occur during important business periods such as the festive and wedding seasons.

The traders' body will also deliberate on designating suitable locations on the outskirts of cities or other appropriate places for protests and demonstrations.

The proposal aims to allow people to exercise their democratic right to protest without disrupting major commercial centres, markets, transport routes and essential business activities.

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CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia said the November 13 meeting would also discuss several issues concerning the trading sector, including GST reforms, protection against cyber fraud and simplification of business regulations.

On GST, the organisation will deliberate on simplifying procedures, reducing complexities in returns and compliance requirements, resolving technical difficulties and limiting unnecessary notices and litigation.

Protection against cyber fraud involving digital payments, UPI, banking transactions and online commerce will also be discussed. The meeting is expected to consider effective grievance redressal mechanisms, the issue of bank accounts being unnecessarily frozen and assistance for victims of cyber fraud.

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CAIT National Chairman Brij Mohan Agarwal said the meeting would also deliberate on the concept of 'One Trader-One Licence', aimed at reducing the requirement for traders to obtain multiple licences from different departments to operate a single business.

The meeting will further examine outdated laws, rules and procedures that impose compliance burdens on businesses, with CAIT planning to formulate recommendations for their repeal or amendment.

Other issues on the agenda include expanding digital commerce, e-commerce, Bharat e-Mart, promoting Swadeshi products, strengthening MSMEs, exports and improving access to new markets.

CAIT said the objective was to ensure a balance between democratic rights and commercial activities, arguing that the right to protest must be protected alongside the right of traders to conduct business and earn a livelihood. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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