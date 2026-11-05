Tradition with a Twist: 71% of Gen Z Believe Diwali Is Best Celebrated the Traditional Way, Reveals Sanrio Survey

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: India's Gen Z may be redefining self-expression, but tradition remains at the heart of their Diwali celebrations. A new survey commissioned by Sanrio, the global lifestyle and entertainment company best known for its beloved characters such as Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, My Melody, Pompompurin and Gudetama, reveals that 71% of Gen Z respondents believe Diwali is best celebrated the traditional way, while 66% want more playfulness and fun. The findings resonate with the values of friendship, kindness, positivity and inclusivity embodied by the globally iconic character Hello Kitty, as young Indians blend cherished traditions with their own personal touch. 66% want more playfulness in their celebrations, reflecting a generation that is embracing tradition while adding its own personal touch. Thoughtful gestures and meaningful connections take centre stage, with 64% favouring personal gifts and 70% believing everyone should feel included during Diwali.

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The survey also highlights a preference for meaningful connections over grand gestures. Nearly two-thirds (64%) favour gifts that reflect someone's little habits and quirks over expensive presents, while 60% prefer gifts with personal meaning over those that impress on social media. With 70% believing everyone should feel included during Diwali and 66% saying childhood memories strongly influence their celebrations, the findings reveal how Gen Z is making the festival more thoughtful, personal and inclusive. The survey comes as Sanrio strengthens its presence in India, following the opening of its first representative office in Mumbai earlier this year, marking a significant step towards bringing its globally recognised characters closer to Indian audiences.

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Commenting on the findings, Ruchi Pangasa, Director, India Operations, said, "Seeing how strongly Indian Gen Z resonates with Hello Kitty's core values as our fanbase grows across the country is truly inspiring. Hello Kitty has always embodied togetherness, friendship, and kindness - the belief that even the smallest gestures foster genuine connections. The fact that young Indians reflect these exact principles in how they celebrate Diwali underscores the deep cultural relevance of our brand in the region."

KEY FINDINGS FROM THE SURVEY

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Tradition Remains Timeless, but Playfulness Is Welcome

* 71% believe Diwali is best celebrated the traditional way, while 66% would like more games, play and light-hearted moments during the festivities.

* 66% say Diwali gives them a great deal or quite a bit of opportunity to express their personality, with food (54%), the people they celebrate with (50%) and fashion (47%) emerging as leading avenues for self-expression.

Little Gifts, Big Feelings

* 64% prefer gifts that show someone understands their little habits and quirks over gifts with a higher price tag.

* 60% value gifts with special meaning understood only by the giver and recipient over those that look impressive on social media.

* Nearly seven in ten agree that buying or sending something simply because it reminded them of a friend is a genuine way of showing care.

Small Circles, Stronger Connections

* 70% believe everyone should feel welcome and included during Diwali.

* 60% would rather celebrate in smaller groups where they can truly be themselves.

* Spending time together (57%), sharing food (49%) and taking photographs or creating memories (46%) emerge as important ways of feeling connected.

Childhood Memories Keep the Festive Magic Alive

* 66% say childhood memories strongly influence their Diwali experience.

* Recreating the excitement of receiving new things (35%), decorating the home (35%) and reliving family traditions and rituals (34%) are among the childhood experiences respondents want to revisit.

Sweet Treats with a Dash of Kawaii

* 72% enjoy cute, fun or personalised festive food, including themed desserts, character-shaped sweets and customised treats.

* 54% use food to express their personality during Diwali, while 49% say sharing food makes them feel connected to others.

* 43% share or send food to make others feel included in the festivities.

HOW GEN Z CELEBRATES ACROSS INDIAN CITIES

The survey also uncovers distinct regional preferences, highlighting how young Indians across the five cities are adding their own personal touches to festive celebrations.

Delhi NCR: Keeping Traditions Alive

* 47% strongly agree that Diwali is best celebrated traditionally, compared with 34% in Hyderabad and 37% in Chennai. Meanwhile, 70% prefer gifts that reflect an understanding of their little habits and quirks over expensive presents.

Mumbai: Dressing Up and Celebrating Friendships

* 58% prefer traditional or festive attire over casual clothing, while 19% believe Diwali celebrations are becoming more focused on friendships and social connections, compared with 11 - 12% in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Bengaluru: Gifting with Thought

* 38% plan to choose gifts based on what the recipient needs or likes, higher than the 27 - 29% recorded in the other surveyed cities. Additionally, 39% say gifts are meaningful when they evoke shared memories.

Hyderabad: Family Comes First

* 68% plan to spend time with family during Diwali, compared with 53 - 57% across the other four cities. Half (50%) say someone making time specifically for them makes them feel remembered or cared for.

Chennai: Spreading Joy Through Little Gestures -

* 37% plan to give someone a spontaneous gift simply because it reminded them of that person, while 49% share or send food to make others feel included during the festive season.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

The survey was conducted online by YouGov India on behalf of Sanrio among 1,203 Gen Z respondents aged 18 - 29 across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, between October 7 and 14, 2026. The research explored attitudes towards Diwali traditions, gifting, friendship, togetherness, nostalgia, self-expression, and festive celebrations.

ABOUT SANRIO

Sanrio is a global lifestyle and entertainment company best known for its beloved characters such as Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, My Melody, Pompompurin and Gudetama. Since its founding in 1960, Sanrio has upheld the corporate philosophy of "Minna Nakayoku" (Getting Along Together). Today, with a presence in over 130 countries and regions, Sanrio continues to strengthen its global influence in entertainment through consumer products, digital content, and immersive experiences.

Guided by the vision "One World, Connecting Smiles.", Sanrio is committed to creating smiles, one person at a time, and spreading the circle of happiness even further afield. As it evolves into a global IP platform provider, Sanrio aims to generate new value in entertainment.

To learn more about Sanrio, please visit sanrio.eu and follow Hello Kitty and Friends on YouTube (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) and Instagram.

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