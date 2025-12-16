VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 16: The Index Ayurvedic College, Hospital and Research Centre (IACHRC), a key unit of Malwanchal University under the expansive Index Group of Institutions, celebrated a significant milestone with the hosting of the Shishyopnayan Sanskar ceremony. This deeply traditional Vedic rite marked the formal initiation of the college's first batch of BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) students (2025-26) into their sacred academic journey.

The ceremony was held under the esteemed leadership and guidance of Shri Suresh Singh Bhadoria, the visionary Chairman, Index Group of Institutions and Mayank Welfare Society. His commitment to integrating ancient healing wisdom with modern educational excellence defines the mission of both the university and the IACHRC.

The auspicious event was heavily supported by the presence of prominent government and health figures. The initiation was graced by Dr. Ashok Kumar Varshney, Hon'ble National Organising Secretary of Arogya Bharti, serving as the Guest of Honour. Adding local support were Special Guests, including Hon'ble MLA Shri Ramesh Mendola, and Shri Sumit Mishra. This high-level attendance underscored the importance placed on traditional Indian medicine by both the institution and the state.

The core of the ceremony, which was conducted by the dedicated faculty including Dr. Preeti Salvi, Dr. Akhilesh Joshi, and others, was the invocation of Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician. The ritual symbolizes the transformation of the student ('Shishya') under the guidance of the teacher ('Guru'), embracing the principle: "Guru is the guiding light who removes the darkness of ignorance and awakens the wisdom within."

By upholding this ancient tradition, the Index Group of Institutions affirmed its dedication to training competent healers who respect the profound legacy of Ayurveda while operating within the contemporary framework of the Index Ayurvedic College Hospital and Research Centre. The ceremony was a powerful message about the revival and advancement of holistic Indian health science.

