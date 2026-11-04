TRAI continuously working to curb spam and map connectivity data, says Chairman on Network Anubhav Platform launch

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is constantly working to control spam, said Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti on Wednesday, speaking to ANI during the rollout of the regulator's new Network Anubhav Platform.

“TRAI is constantly working to control spam. As you know, we need a complaint to take action against any spammer,” Lahoti told ANI. “Because of this, we're continuously working to educate and raise awareness among consumers.”

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To support complaint handling, the Network Anubhav Platform incorporates a web interface for the Do Not Disturb (DND) framework, where subscribers manage commercial communication preferences, register grievances, track disputes, and view industry resolution data. The regulator also rolled out a MySpeed Software Development Kit (SDK) to allow third-party developers to incorporate measurement tools into outside applications.

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“We're using all available channels for this, including SMS, radio, television, and print media campaigns and we use social media extensively so consumers become aware and report any spam they receive,” he added.

The initiative establishes a geospatial dashboard that aggregates crowdsourced test results from consumers and regulatory drive test audits across an interactive map.

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Highlighting the features of the system, Lahoti said, “Today, TRAI launched the Network Anubhav Platform. Through TRAI's MySpeed and MyCall apps on this platform, users can view all their test data via the Jio Special Map.”

“Along with this, all the independent drive test data conducted by TRAI is also displayed on this platform through the Jio Special Map,” Lahoti added.

The system maps connectivity parameters for consumers, operators, and regulatory authorities. It categorises results across cellular networks and fixed broadband formats, while separating metrics by telecom service provider and generation technology.

“So, if any consumer wants to know the network experience at a specific location, or how TRAI's drive tests turned out there, they can easily check it on this platform,” the Chairman said.

“And consumers can look at it based on different technologies too, like 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, or fixed broadband,” he continued. “They can also check it by service provider, which would be really useful information for them.”

The dashboard displays upload and download measurements with supporting data tables and downloadable reports. It computes area-specific benchmarks, including the P50 median speed, the P80 threshold for mobile broadband, and the P90 threshold for fixed broadband.

TRAI clarified that crowdsourced figures do not replace formal assessments executed under technical methodology, but offer visibility into user conditions. Operators gain access through secure interfaces to examine call quality, coverage, speeds, and timestamps to identify areas requiring infrastructure work. (ANI)

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