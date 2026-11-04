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Home / Business / TRAI introduces 'Anubhav Platform', geospatial dashboard to map network quality and telecom performance

TRAI introduces 'Anubhav Platform', geospatial dashboard to map network quality and telecom performance

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ANI
Updated At : 05:32 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) launched the Network Anubhav Platform on Wednesday, introducing a geospatial and analytical dashboard designed to aggregate consumer connectivity tests and independent regulatory drive audits on an interactive map.

According to TRAI, the platform integrates performance data gathered through the regulator’s MySpeed and MyCall mobile applications alongside independent drive tests. The system delivers technical insights on multiple connectivity parameters directly to telecom consumers, service providers, and regulatory authorities.

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Speaking on the occasion, Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of TRAI, noted the strategic intent behind the system.

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"The Network Anubhav Platform brings greater transparency to observed network tests conducted by Consumers and TRAI," Lahoti said.

"It empowers consumers to analyse location and service provider specific tests, enables TSPs to identify areas for network optimisation and strengthens TRAI’s efforts for network improvement," he added.

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The portal provides an interactive mapping system where users navigate, zoom, and inspect the distribution of consumer-generated connectivity records across distinct geographic areas. The platform classifies results by cellular and fixed broadband formats, further segregating findings by telecom service provider and underlying network technology.

Displayed parameters include upload and download speeds, complete with supporting legends, data tables, and downloadable analytical reports.

To present local performance, the dashboard calculates specific percentile benchmarks from tests completed within selected areas. These metrics cover the P50 median speed, the P80 threshold where 80 per cent of tests match or exceed the reported level for mobile broadband, and the P90 metric marking the 90th percentile threshold for fixed broadband connections.

TRAI clarified that while user test data does not replace formal assessments executed under standard technical methodology, the metrics offer practical visibility into on-ground user experience across locations.

Through dedicated secure interfaces, telecom service providers access technical measurements, including call quality, coverage levels, internet speed, exact timestamps, and location details. Operators use these spatial datasets to pinpoint specific geographic sectors requiring technical investigation and infrastructure enhancement.

TRAI concurrently uses the aggregated data streams to conduct evidence-based monitoring of overall consumer service standards.

To widen data collection, TRAI introduced the MySpeed Software Development Kit (SDK), enabling eligible third-party application developers to integrate network measurement capabilities into external digital tools.

The platform also adds a direct web interface for the regulator’s Do Not Disturb (DND) framework. Through this utility, subscribers set preferences regarding commercial communications, file formal complaints against unsolicited communications, monitor complaint resolutions, and view consolidated industry-wide performance tables. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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