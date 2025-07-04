TRAI issues consultation paper to regulate sale of foreign TSPs' SIM cards meant for use in devices for exports

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper on the regulatory framework for the sale of foreign telecom service providers' (TSP) SIM/eSIM cards for the use in machine-to-machine and IoT devices meant for export purposes, as per a statement from TRAI.

Earlier, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, in September 2024, had requested TRAI to provide recommendations under relevant sections of TRAI Act, on terms and conditions for issue and renewal of no objection certificate (NOC) for import! sale of foreign telecom service providers' SIM/eSIM cards for use in M2M/IoT devices meant for export purposes.

Now, a consultation paper has been placed on TRAI's website (www.trai.gov.in).

Written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper are invited from stakeholders by August 1, 2025 and counter-comments by August 18, 2025.

The comments or counter-comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form, to Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum and Licensing), TRAI, at advmn@trai.gov.in. (ANI)

