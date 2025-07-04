DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Business / TRAI issues consultation paper to regulate sale of foreign TSPs' SIM cards meant for use in devices for exports

TRAI issues consultation paper to regulate sale of foreign TSPs' SIM cards meant for use in devices for exports

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:36 PM Jul 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper on the regulatory framework for the sale of foreign telecom service providers' (TSP) SIM/eSIM cards for the use in machine-to-machine and IoT devices meant for export purposes, as per a statement from TRAI.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, in September 2024, had requested TRAI to provide recommendations under relevant sections of TRAI Act, on terms and conditions for issue and renewal of no objection certificate (NOC) for import! sale of foreign telecom service providers' SIM/eSIM cards for use in M2M/IoT devices meant for export purposes.

Now, a consultation paper has been placed on TRAI's website (www.trai.gov.in).

Advertisement

Written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper are invited from stakeholders by August 1, 2025 and counter-comments by August 18, 2025.

The comments or counter-comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form, to Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum and Licensing), TRAI, at advmn@trai.gov.in. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts