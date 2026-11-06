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Home / Business / TRAI makes digital registration of telecom interconnection agreements mandatory from January 1, 2027

TRAI makes digital registration of telecom interconnection agreements mandatory from January 1, 2027

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ANI
Updated At : 06:57 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has made online registration of interconnection agreements mandatory for telecom service providers from January 1, 2027, as per a statement by the Ministry of Communications.

Under the amended regulations, telecom service providers will be required to register interconnection agreements and any subsequent modifications through TRAI's online portal, replacing the earlier requirement of submitting physical copies.

Further, the existing agreements must be registered within 15 days of January 1, 2027, while new agreements and modifications must be submitted within 15 days of execution.

"The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released “The Register of Interconnect Agreements (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2026”. These regulations will take effect from 1st January 2027," the Ministry said in the release.

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As per the latest amendments, service providers will also have to submit agreements in text-searchable PDF format to facilitate easier examination, maintenance and retrieval of records.

The new framework will allow the public to apply online for inspection of the Register of Interconnect Agreements and obtain copies or extracts, subject to regulatory provisions. TRAI may also require operators to furnish disaggregated information in prescribed formats within specified timelines to improve transparency and regulatory oversight.

Additionally, TRAI has revised the inspection fee to Rs 1,500 per hour or part thereof and charges for copies or extracts to Rs 500 per page. The regulator has also introduced a graded financial disincentive framework for violations, with penalties linked to the nature and seriousness of non-compliance.

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In telecommunications, interconnection refers to the commercial and technical arrangements that link two or more telecom networks, enabling the exchange of traffic and seamless communication between users of different service providers.

"The amendment regulations provide for all service providers to register their interconnect agreements, as well as any modifications thereto, through the portal established by TRAI for this purpose," the Ministry said.

As per the Ministry, the amended framework is expected to enhance administrative efficiency, transparency, accessibility and regulatory certainty in matters relating to interconnect agreements. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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